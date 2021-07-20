Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 12/07/2021 And 16/07/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
8000
87.8751
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
500
87.6648
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/07/2021
FR0010259150
500
87.6291
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
11697
86.8201
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
1426
86.8183
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
13/07/2021
FR0010259150
377
86.7055
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
1865
87.2554
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
250
87.3416
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
14/07/2021
FR0010259150
300
87.2097
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
15/07/2021
FR0010259150
7781
86.8247
XPAR
TOTAL
32 696
87.1356
