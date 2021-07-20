checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 12/07/2021 And 16/07/2021

20.07.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted

average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

12/07/2021

FR0010259150

8000

87.8751

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

12/07/2021

FR0010259150

500

87.6648

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

12/07/2021

FR0010259150

500

87.6291

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/07/2021

FR0010259150

11697

86.8201

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/07/2021

FR0010259150

1426

86.8183

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

13/07/2021

FR0010259150

377

86.7055

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

14/07/2021

FR0010259150

1865

87.2554

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

14/07/2021

FR0010259150

250

87.3416

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

14/07/2021

FR0010259150

300

87.2097

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

15/07/2021

FR0010259150

7781

86.8247

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

32 696

87.1356

 

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

