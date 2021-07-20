checkAd

Alstom to deliver 36 Metropolis trains for São Paulo Metropolitan Train System lines 8 and 9

Alstom to deliver 36 Metropolis trains for São Paulo Metropolitan Train System lines 8 and 9

20 July 2021 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been selected by ViaMobilidade Linhas 8 e 9 concessionaire1 to deliver 36 eight-car trains which will provide service on the 8-Diamante and 9-Esmerala lines in São Paulo, Brazil. The new trains are part of the package of improvements and obligations taken on by the concessionaire that recently acquired the responsibility to operate and maintain both metropolitan train lines for 30 years.

This new Metropolis fleet is made up of the same model as the 9000 Series trains that Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitano (CPTM) currently operates on lines 12 and 13 and will operate with Alstom's Automatic Train Control (ATC) solution. Made of stainless steel, one of the main advantages is their durability: the car body shells last more than 40 years and are lighter compared to carbon steel models. In addition, they consume less energy and, consequently, are more energy efficient. Each train can carry 2,600 passengers.

The trains will have doors and corridors that offer excellent passenger exchange and freedom of movement, in addition to spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility. Large windows and doors will provide a clear view of the outside, ensuring passengers have a smooth, safe, and comfortable journey. The trains will also feature modern technologies: passenger counting, dynamic line maps, monitors and video surveillance, as well as fire detection and extinguishing systems.

“We are immensely pleased that ViaMobilidade has chosen Alstom to manufacture the new trains for Lines 8 and 9, supporting the State Government’s plans to provide safe, reliable and efficient public transit for passengers in São Paolo. This reinforces Alstom’s position as a truly global mobility provider with innovative solutions that are calibrated for each customer's needs,” says Pierre Bercaire, Managing Director of Alstom Brazil.

Metropolitan trains lines 8 and 9 transport more than one million passengers a day, according to data pre-coronavirus pandemic. Line 8, which connects Júlio Prestes to Amador Bueno, is 41.6 kilometers long and has 22 stations, serving the municipalities of São Paulo, Osasco, Carapicuíba, Barueri, Jandira and Itapevi. Line 9 connects Osasco to Grajaú, running 32 kilometers with 18 stations, serving the cities of São Paulo and Osasco.

