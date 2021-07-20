checkAd

WISeKey’s Semiconductor Revenue in the United States Surges Despite Shortage in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 18:00  |  50   |   |   

WISeKey’s Semiconductor Revenue in the United States Surges Despite Shortage in Semiconductor Manufacturing

U.S. IoT segment generated revenue of approximately $4.5 million in H1 2021, a 5% increase as compared to H1 2020; WISeKey expects this market to generate revenue of approximately $9.5 million for FY2021 due to increased semiconductors demand and sales for drones, routers, batteries, medical and NFT security

WISeKey’s strong cash reserves of $35.9 million, as of July 9, 2021, support investment in the U.S. market, which currently is the fastest growing market within its IoT/Cybersecurity segment

ZUG, Switzerland - July 20, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that it has secured several major wins in the U.S. market for its microchip semiconductor based IoT technology, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, EMV payment card and secure access products with leading U.S. providers of networking equipment, medical devices, smart building solutions, and financial services.

Thus, for the first half of 2021, the U.S. IoT segment generated revenue of approximately $4.5 million (unaudited) and it is expected to generate approximately $9.5 million for FY 2021.

“This U.S. IoT revenue generated by the WISeKey Semiconductors division located in South of France, should be considered strategic premium revenue, especially following the semiconductor manufacturing shortage in the U.S., a strategic reference market for the company. Because semiconductors are a crucial component of the 4th Industrial Revolution, strategic technologies (from smart cities, renewable energy and artificial intelligence to robots and cybersecurity), their design and manufacturing has become a geopolitical thorn. In the 20th century, oil was the supreme global resource. But shortages accelerated by the pandemic have prompted a 21st century catchphrase among policymakers and diplomats… “semiconductors are the new oil,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey’s Semiconductor Revenue in the United States Surges Despite Shortage in Semiconductor Manufacturing WISeKey’s Semiconductor Revenue in the United States Surges Despite Shortage in Semiconductor Manufacturing U.S. IoT segment generated revenue of approximately $4.5 million in H1 2021, a 5% increase as compared to H1 2020; WISeKey expects this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board