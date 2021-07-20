WISeKey’s Semiconductor Revenue in the United States Surges Despite Shortage in Semiconductor Manufacturing

U . S . IoT s egment g enerated r evenue of a pproximately $4. 5 m illion in H1 2021 , a 5 % increase as compared to H1 2020 ; WISeKey expects this market to generate revenue of approximately $ 9. 5 m illion for FY 2021 due to i ncrease d s emiconductors demand and s ales for d rones, r outers, b atteries, m edical and NFT security

WISeKey’s strong cash reserves of $35.9 million, as of July 9, 2021, support investment in the U.S. market, which currently is the fastest growing market within its IoT/Cybersecurity segment

ZUG, Switzerland - July 20, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that it has secured several major wins in the U.S. market for its microchip semiconductor based IoT technology, anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, EMV payment card and secure access products with leading U.S. providers of networking equipment, medical devices, smart building solutions, and financial services.

“This U.S. IoT revenue generated by the WISeKey Semiconductors division located in South of France, should be considered strategic premium revenue, especially following the semiconductor manufacturing shortage in the U.S., a strategic reference market for the company. Because semiconductors are a crucial component of the 4th Industrial Revolution, strategic technologies (from smart cities, renewable energy and artificial intelligence to robots and cybersecurity), their design and manufacturing has become a geopolitical thorn. In the 20th century, oil was the supreme global resource. But shortages accelerated by the pandemic have prompted a 21st century catchphrase among policymakers and diplomats… “semiconductors are the new oil,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.