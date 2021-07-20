Fortinet Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“We’re proud to be named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognizes our outstanding success in 2020, using a winning combination of Google Cloud technologies with Fortinet’s industry-leading Security Fabric offerings to deliver innovative cloud security and customer satisfaction. Winning this award is an exciting testament to a longstanding partnership with Google Cloud. We’re looking forward to continuing to work together to provide mutual customers with advanced cloud security.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud

“We’re proud to recognize Fortinet as our Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognizes Fortinet’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in security. We look forward to building together with Fortinet and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”