Fortinet Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“We’re proud to be named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognizes our outstanding success in 2020, using a winning combination of Google Cloud technologies with Fortinet’s industry-leading Security Fabric offerings to deliver innovative cloud security and customer satisfaction. Winning this award is an exciting testament to a longstanding partnership with Google Cloud. We’re looking forward to continuing to work together to provide mutual customers with advanced cloud security.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud
“We’re proud to recognize Fortinet as our Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognizes Fortinet’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in security. We look forward to building together with Fortinet and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year award for Security.

Fortinet was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers:

  • Simplify security management with single-pane control across Google Cloud and on-premises data centers.
  • Gain cloud-native visibility and control into Google Cloud workloads and applications.
  • Strengthen endpoint security with cloud-native endpoint protection, detection and response that is behavior-based rather than signature-based.
  • Leverage Fortinet Cloud Security Services Hub for scalable and multi-layer secure connectivity.
  • Optimize cost management with various consumption models based on customer choice, easily deploying native cloud security offerings in VM, and SaaS form factors with the flexibility of BYOL and PAYG (pay as you go) billing options.

Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security for Google Cloud

Fortinet has partnered with Google Cloud for more than 5 years and has been significantly accelerating the partnership to support mutual customers in their transformation and journey to cloud. With Google Cloud, Fortinet has now established a mutual top-tier partnership across companies to ensure customers’ workloads are secure and compliant, helping ease the burden around company overall brand protection. Fortinet is an established Google Cloud Premier Partner and Google Cloud is an established Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner. Fortinet being recognized as Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for security is a natural continuation of the work the companies are doing together to help solve customers’ security concerns and simplify the migration to Google Cloud.

