Aix-en-Provence, 20 July 2021 (6.00 p.m.)

HIGHCO: Q2 GROWTH AT THE HIGH END OF THE FORECAST RANGE
(GP: UP 8.1%); SHARP GROWTH ESTIMATED IN HALF-YEAR EARNINGS

8.1% business growth in Q2 2021

  • Q2 2021 gross profit1 of €19.21 M, up 8.1% on a reported basis and LFL2.
  • H1 2021 gross profit1 of €37.8 M, up 5.1% on a reported basis and LFL2.
  • Digital businesses grew slightly (Q2 up 0.8% LFL; H1 up 1.5% LFL) with a very favourable comparative base for offline businesses (Q2 up 25.5% LFL; H1 up 12.2% LFL).
  • Healthy business in France (Q2 up 5.4% LFL; H1 up 4.9% LFL) and strong recovery in International businesses (Q2 up 27.8% LFL; H1 up 5.9% LFL).

2021 Half-year Earnings: Strong growth expected in adjusted headline PBIT3 and adjusted operating margin3

2021 guidance confirmed



Gross Profit (in € M)1 2021 2020 LFL2 2021/2020
LFL2 change
Q1 18.59 18.19 +2.2%
Q2 19.21 17.78 +8.1%
Total H1 37.80 35.98 +5.1%

1 Limited audit by the Statutory Auditors currently in progress.
2 Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period).
Furthermore, in application of IFRS 5 – Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, Shelf Service businesses were reported as discontinued operations as of the fourth quarter of 2020. For reasons of consistency, the data reported for the first six months of 2020 has been restated to account for the impact of Shelf Service. As a result, like-for-like data is equal to restated data in H1 2020.
3 Adjusted headline profit before interest and tax: Recurring operating income before restructuring costs and excluding the cost of performance share plans. Adjusted operating margin: Adjusted headline PBIT/Gross profit.

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, “With 8.1% growth, HighCo’s gross profit comes in at the high end of the forecast range, enabling the Group to achieve a healthy second quarter. This good performance is mainly due to the double-digit growth in mobile businesses and the very sharp rise in the number of coupons cleared in France. The Group’s business in Belgium also rebounded sharply in the second quarter. Based on this growth, HighCo expects strong increase in half-year earnings and is moving forward in its innovation strategy, which is mainly driven by its startup studio HighCo Venturi.”

