DELTA DRONE - The ISS Spotter system implemented at the Cannes Film Festival to optimize the security of the event

The ISS Spotter system implemented at the Cannes Film Festival to optimize the security of the event

Dardilly, 20 July 2021 6 pm

Key points:

  • Mission combining the wired ISS Spotter system, a remote pilot and a "video operator" security officer: a concrete example of the dronification of the security sector
  • Close collaboration between the Palais des Congrès et des Festivals de Cannes, the Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes, the National Police and Delta Drone.

As part of the partnership established in 2019 between the Palais des Congrès et des Festivals de Cannes and Delta Drone and after long months of complete shutdown of cannes events related to the health crisis, the holding of the very prestigious International Film Festival was an opportunity to implement the ISS Spotter system in its tethered version.

Alongside the police and the Palais's security department, the device consisted of an ISS Spotter system operated by a remote pilot, positioned on the roof of the Palais, and a specially trained security officer, located in the premises of the police station.
Following the National Police officers instructions, the security officer was able to remotely control the drone camera, monitoring the flow of people from an altitude of about 50 m.

The system allows optimization of security and flows management, especially during the notorious red carpet event, one of the daily highlights of the Film Festival.

Implementation of "Events" offer by ATM teams in France
Many events managed by ATM (security division of the Group), are currently receiving quotes for creating "mixed" security teams, combining traditional agents and ISS Spotter system.
The success of these offers remains dependent on the organizational conditions related to the health crisis. Nevertheless, they represent a potential growth driver in line with the “dronification of the private security sector” strategy.

The variations of the ISS Spotter system
The ISS Spotter security solution is currently available in 3 versions:

  • The "automatic" version, intended for the permanent surveillance of sensitive industrial sites, in addition to human resources and fixed equipment,
  • The "tethered" version, particularly suitable for security and crowd management during events,
  • The "mobile" version, presented at the SOFINS trade fair in partnership with Centigon France, dedicated to the surveillance of large areas.

In any case, these 3 versions of the ISS Spotter solution address many applications, both civil and military, both in France and abroad, especially on the African continent where Delta Drone has a customer base in more than 10 countries.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the professional civilian drone industry. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone share is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Are also listed on Euronext Growth BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com

