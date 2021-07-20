checkAd

oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announces today that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global SAP Specialization Partner of the Year award. oXya was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers migrate their SAP systems to Google Cloud to achieve agility, flexibility, access to innovative technologies, and a reduction in TCO.

"oXya is one of our leading partners in the SAP ecosystem and we've been collaborating since 2018, when oXya migrated one of its customers to Google Cloud. "Tory Burch, was our first SAP S/4HANA system on Google Cloud", says Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud. "We have since expanded our relationship with oXya. Many oXya customers are currently running their SAP workloads on Google Cloud, enjoying our services and products. Last year was incredible for our partnership, with oXya migrating multiple SAP customers to Google Cloud, such as Rémy Cointreau. We appreciate the commitment and investment that oXya has been putting into partnering with Google Cloud, which is why we chose oXya for the prestigious global "Partner of the Year" award in the SAP Specialization category. We look forward to many more joint customers with oXya."

"We are extremely proud and humbled to win this prestigious award from a global technology leader such as Google Cloud", says Geert Vandendorpe, oXya CEO. "We began partnering with Google Cloud a few years ago to enable our customers to migrate their mission-critical SAP systems to the public cloud. Since then, we have migrated multiple customers' SAP systems to Google Cloud, from industries such as manufacturing, retail, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and more. Our customers love the agility and flexibility that Google Cloud enables".

"Google Cloud offers innovative IaaS and PaaS solutions that are based on Google's own infrastructure and on many years of IT management experience. By integrating its big data and machine-learning modules (BigQuery and AutoML) with SAP systems, Google Cloud provides significant value for oXya's SAP customers, leveraging the capabilities of HANA to analyze and predict business needs. Moreover, Google Cloud's global footprint provides a high-speed and resilient network, bringing significant improvements to long distance connections for multinational SAP systems. These benefits help our SAP customers achieve their business goals", adds Vandendorpe.

About oXya
oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customers' SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP systems and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities to deliver the best SLA/price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, which includes all-inclusive pricing. Along with the commitment and expertise of oXya's consultants, these features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oXya.com

 




