Believe Continued strong growth momentum in Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 18:05  |  43   |   |   

Continued strong growth momentum in Q2 2021

Paris, July 20, 2021 - Believe, a leading global digital music company, today announced a trading update for the second quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021 (ended June 30), Believe continued to experience strong growth momentum at a higher rate than in the first quarter of 2021 (ended March 31). As a reminder1, Q1 2021 revenues reached €124 million, representing a 26% increase compared to Q1 2020, driven by a 23% organic growth2 compared to Q1 2020. Believe benefited from the recovery of digital sales activities particularly in emerging countries that were previously impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and from the growth and performance of its catalogue. The company continued to benefit from the favourable structural trends in the digital music industry.

The robust performance of the first half of the year can be explained by Believe's unparalleled appeal to a new generation of artists looking for digital solutions and expertise. This was reflected in:

  • A record level of new label and artist signings in the 50 countries where Believe operates, such as Milky Chance (a German indie pop band with an international reach), Aries Music (one of the most important pop labels in Malaysia), Wut Pabon (one of the best-selling pop artists in Thailand) and Muzica de Petrecere (a major label of Romanian folk-pop). The strength and efficiency of Believe's operating model, several years ahead of its time, and its long-term relationships with its artists and labels, provide for a fairer share of the value, whatever the artist's level of development.
  • The availability of its automated TuneCore offering for emerging artists in four new high-potential geographic zones (Brazil, Russia, Africa and Southeast Asia) and the strengthening of its presence in the premium segment in Benelux.

Believe's disruptive culture made of digital, marketing and technological innovation enables it to identify, support and effectively build go-to-market strategies for the next generation of digital artists in the best possible conditions, worldwide and on all music sharing platforms. During the second quarter, Believe deployed unique and long-term proprietary technology solutions that enable artists and labels to benefit from the latest innovations and accelerate their careers. This has resulted in:

