World Class Extractions Announces Engagement with Wall Street Reporter

World-Class presenting at Wall Street Reporter's 'Baby Unicorn Stocks' livestream event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Wall Street Reporter, a multi-platform global marketing firm to increase investor awareness.

World-Class and Wall Street Report have signed a marketing services agreement, whereby the Wall Street Report will aim to maintain and build the profile of the Company through online traditional press initiatives. livestream presentations, video and social media initiatives, and email promotion.

Wall Street Reporter's "Baby Unicorn Stocks" livestream showcases early-stage stocks. PUMP will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's ‘Baby Unicorn Stocks' livestream event - video replay is available following the event. Join the event at this link: https://bit.ly/3zGb638.

As compensation, Wall Street Reporter has received a cash payment of USD $12,500.

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a focus on the evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the deployment of extraction and processing systems for cannabis and hemp and the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services and to provide discrete shipment of products. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

