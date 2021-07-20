checkAd

Voltalia SA Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
As of June 30, 2021

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2021:

  • 30,795 shares
  • €507,352.43
  • Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 1,605
  • Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 1,047
  • Volume traded on buy side over the period: 100,762 shares for €2,312,098.11
  • Volume traded on sell side over the period: 89,936 shares for €2,094,716.05

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 19,969 shares
  • €724,734.48

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started:

  • 0 shares
  • €500,000.00

Next on the agenda: Q2 2021 revenues on July 21, 2021 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1 130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Voltalia SA Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021 Half-year statement of the liquidity contract As of June 30, 2021 Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the …

