Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 18:25  |  40   |   |   

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform to set data in motion, was awarded the 2020 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Smart Analytics. As a three-time winner of Google Cloud’s Technology Partner of the Year, the award underscores Confluent’s strong partnership with Google Cloud in helping customers succeed in tackling their data analytics priorities—whether that means bridging on-premises and multi-cloud data architectures, modernizing legacy data applications and platforms, or deploying real-time analytics across their businesses. With these capabilities, organizations around the world are powering rich customer experiences and smarter backend operations.

“Together, Confluent and Google Cloud help customers quickly unite data, no matter where it resides, for powerful, real-time analytics and a reliable bridge across on-premises environments and modern, cloud systems,” said Vinod Devan, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem and Business Development, Confluent. “We’re honored that our strong partnership is recognized for a third year in a row, and are dedicated to empowering more businesses to set their data in motion.”

“We’re proud to recognize Confluent as our Technology Partner of the Year for Smart Analytics,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “This award recognizes Confluent’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Smart Analytics. We look forward to building together with Confluent and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

Leverage Data in Motion Across Distributed Data Sources and Environments with an Expanded Library of Connectors and New Anthos-Ready Capabilities

Many companies struggle to connect data sources spanning multiple clouds, databases, and hybrid environments. It often requires custom-built connectors that are difficult to scale and time-consuming to build and manage. Confluent partnered with Google Cloud to make it easier to connect data between Confluent and the Google Cloud ecosystem. Over the past year, Confluent expanded its library of 120+ pre-built connectors to include Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery, Cloud Spanner, Dataproc, and Cloud Functions. Using these, enterprises can quickly bridge their on-prem architectures and other SaaS providers to Google Cloud for more intelligent machine learning use cases, sophisticated analytics, and real-time data pipelines.

