Digital Locations Joins DPAA as a Strategic 5G Services Member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), the leading aggregator and marketplace for 5G small cell sites, today announced that it has become a member of the DPAA.

DPAA is the leading global trade marketing association connecting out-of-home media with the advertising community while moving OOH to digital. Membership in the DPAA community brings many business acceleration benefits, including a wide array of products and an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification of news; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.

Digital Locations helps the OOH ecosystem add incremental revenue to existing real estate assets by facilitating the activation of 5G on their locations. This in turn provides additional revenue opportunities to both the OOH vendor and property owner, creating a win-win scenario.

“As DPAA continually expands the business opportunities for our members, we are happy to welcome Digital Locations to our global community. Their smart, creative business model is great for innovation and revenue growth in the OOH space and extended ecosystem,” said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “We look forward to working with them.”

“We are pleased to join the DPAA. As Digital Locations continues its mission to be the leading aggregator and marketplace for 5G small cell sites, membership in the DPAA opens doors in working with other DOOH members who have vast amounts of real estate under contract,” said Bill Beifuss, the Company’s President. “The sheer amount of work it would take for us or major carriers to work with all of the individual property owners in DOOH portfolios would be staggering. Working directly with our DOOH partners and leveraging their existing asset portfolio to our database vastly reduces the amount of work and management in site selection and activation and will be a win-win for all parties involved”.