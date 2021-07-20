checkAd

Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill Program at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 18:20  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces the arrival of the second drill rig at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces the arrival of the second drill rig at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ("PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au") project in Montana, USA, and provides an update on progress of the planned 10,000 meter 2021 drill campaign. Drilling is now underway in the Chrome Mountain target area (see Figure 1), and a second rig will be installed in the Camp target area this week.

Picture 1
Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 - Drilling in progress in the Chrome Mountain target area, Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project

The primary objective of the 2021 program is: 1) the expansion of existing drill-defined kilometer-scale nickel and copper sulphide mineralization, enriched in palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and cobalt, at the advanced Chrome Mountain, Camp and Iron Mountain target areas; and 2) step-out testing of adjacent priority targets identified in the 2020 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey (see Figure 2 and April 19, 2021 news release). In addition, an expanded IP geophysical survey, mapping and prospecting programs are planned as part of this season's program, with the aim of advancing earlier-stage targets to drill-ready status across Stillwater West's 32-kilometer strike length.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have initiated our most extensive drill campaign to date at Stillwater West, and to be accelerating advancement of the project towards its potential to become a major source of low-carbon battery, green, and precious metals in a premier US mining district. The 2021 campaign will focus on the most advanced target areas with the objective of expanding the initial resource estimates that are now in progress with release targeted for this summer. Our work to date, combined with the large, productive, and metal-rich nature of the district, highlights the terrific scale and expansion potential of the Stillwater West project. We look forward to further announcements in the near term."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2 - Drilling in progress in the Chrome Mountain target area, Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project

About Stillwater West

Group Ten is rapidly advancing the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project towards becoming a world-class source of low-carbon, sulphide-hosted nickel, copper, and cobalt, critical to the electrification movement, as well as key catalytic metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium used in catalytic converters, fuel cells, and the production of green hydrogen. Stillwater West positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, with a 100%-owned position adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA1. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex2. Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, are driving 3D models of Platreef-style mineralization in the five most advanced target areas, three of which are expected to become formal mineral resources by mid-2021. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are being advanced across the rest of the 32-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.

Seite 1 von 3
Group Ten Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill Program at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces the arrival of the second drill rig at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.0 Million Initial Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Group Ten Metals Secures DTC Eligibility for Trading in the United States
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21goldinvest.de: Buntmetalle sollen vom Megatrend Grüne Energie profitieren
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare