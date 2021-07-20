Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill Program at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces the arrival of the second drill rig at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") announces the arrival of the second drill rig at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ("PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au") project in Montana, USA, and provides an update on progress of the planned 10,000 meter 2021 drill campaign. Drilling is now underway in the Chrome Mountain target area (see Figure 1), and a second rig will be installed in the Camp target area this week.

Figure 1 - Drilling in progress in the Chrome Mountain target area, Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project

The primary objective of the 2021 program is: 1) the expansion of existing drill-defined kilometer-scale nickel and copper sulphide mineralization, enriched in palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and cobalt, at the advanced Chrome Mountain, Camp and Iron Mountain target areas; and 2) step-out testing of adjacent priority targets identified in the 2020 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey (see Figure 2 and April 19, 2021 news release). In addition, an expanded IP geophysical survey, mapping and prospecting programs are planned as part of this season's program, with the aim of advancing earlier-stage targets to drill-ready status across Stillwater West's 32-kilometer strike length.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have initiated our most extensive drill campaign to date at Stillwater West, and to be accelerating advancement of the project towards its potential to become a major source of low-carbon battery, green, and precious metals in a premier US mining district. The 2021 campaign will focus on the most advanced target areas with the objective of expanding the initial resource estimates that are now in progress with release targeted for this summer. Our work to date, combined with the large, productive, and metal-rich nature of the district, highlights the terrific scale and expansion potential of the Stillwater West project. We look forward to further announcements in the near term."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2 - Drilling in progress in the Chrome Mountain target area, Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project

About Stillwater West

Group Ten is rapidly advancing the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project towards becoming a world-class source of low-carbon, sulphide-hosted nickel, copper, and cobalt, critical to the electrification movement, as well as key catalytic metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium used in catalytic converters, fuel cells, and the production of green hydrogen. Stillwater West positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, with a 100%-owned position adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA1. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex2. Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, are driving 3D models of Platreef-style mineralization in the five most advanced target areas, three of which are expected to become formal mineral resources by mid-2021. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are being advanced across the rest of the 32-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.