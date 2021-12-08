checkAd

ORPEA Strong Acceleration in Revenue Growth in Q2 2021: +12.8% to €1,042 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 18:28  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and home care services), today announces its revenue for H1 2021 (six months to 30 June).

Covid-19 management: sanitary situation under control but constant vigilance in the face of virus mutations

H1 2021 saw a paradigm shift in the sanitary outlook as the global vaccination campaign made facilities safe again, with no virus in circulation and where social activities resumed. To date, almost 99% of the Group’s nursing homes are Covid-free and the percentage of residents testing positive remains well below 0.1%. With almost 90% of residents vaccinated, the health situation is therefore currently under control. Almost 70% of nursing home employees are now vaccinated and the Group is pursuing its efforts to promote vaccination through education, awareness-raising actions and facilitate fast access to vaccination for those who still need it.

Nevertheless, the Group continues to be extremely vigilant, maintaining protective measures throughout its facilities in order to provide the best protection for patients, residents, families and employees, particularly against the spread of virus variants.

Scientific and medical staff remain actively involved in the vaccination process and are keeping a close watch on variants in order to react promptly to any developments.

In light of the recent government announcements in France, the Group is confident in the ability of its staff — who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and professionalism since the start of the pandemic — to respond appropriately. The entire Group is united and driven by the same determination to protect the health of the most vulnerable by effectively combating this virus.

Rapid acceleration in growth in Q2 2021

In €m

 

Quarterly

 

Half-yearly

 

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change

 

H1 2021

H1 2020

Change

France Benelux

 

Seite 1 von 4
Orpea Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORPEA Strong Acceleration in Revenue Growth in Q2 2021: +12.8% to €1,042 Million Regulatory News: The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and home care services), today announces its revenue for H1 2021 (six months to 30 June). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The Honest Company Announces New Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Beauty
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:03 UhrOrpea H1 Revenue EUR 2,069 Million; Outlook Unchanged
PLX AI | Analysen
29.06.21ORPEA: 6 acquisitions in Europe: 4,713 beds in 3 countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten