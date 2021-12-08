The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and home care services), today announces its revenue for H1 2021 (six months to 30 June).

H1 2021 saw a paradigm shift in the sanitary outlook as the global vaccination campaign made facilities safe again, with no virus in circulation and where social activities resumed. To date, almost 99% of the Group’s nursing homes are Covid-free and the percentage of residents testing positive remains well below 0.1%. With almost 90% of residents vaccinated, the health situation is therefore currently under control. Almost 70% of nursing home employees are now vaccinated and the Group is pursuing its efforts to promote vaccination through education, awareness-raising actions and facilitate fast access to vaccination for those who still need it.

Nevertheless, the Group continues to be extremely vigilant, maintaining protective measures throughout its facilities in order to provide the best protection for patients, residents, families and employees, particularly against the spread of virus variants.

Scientific and medical staff remain actively involved in the vaccination process and are keeping a close watch on variants in order to react promptly to any developments.

In light of the recent government announcements in France, the Group is confident in the ability of its staff — who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and professionalism since the start of the pandemic — to respond appropriately. The entire Group is united and driven by the same determination to protect the health of the most vulnerable by effectively combating this virus.

Rapid acceleration in growth in Q2 2021