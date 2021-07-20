Noront Resources Announces Issuance of Interest Shares

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (“Noront” or the “Company”) announces that payment of interest in the amount of $371,700 for the second quarter of 2021 pursuant to a loan agreement between Noront and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. (“Wyloo”) dated February 26, 2013 (the “Loan Agreement”) will be satisfied by delivery of 1,111,945 common shares of the Company (the “Interest Shares”) at an effective price of $0.3343 per Interest Share. The Interest Shares will be subject to a four month hold period, expiring on November 21, 2021, and are subject to receipt of the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.



The calculation of the number of Interest Shares issued was based on the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company during the 20 trading days prior to June 30, 2021.