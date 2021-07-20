checkAd

FERRARI N.V. PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM  

20.07.2021, 18:36  |  18   |   |   

Maranello (Italy), July 20, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

  		 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

  		 

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
13/07/2021 MTA 1,020 176.2938 179,819.68
14/07/2021 MTA 7,000 176.9783 1,238,848.10
15/07/2021 MTA 14,000 174.9491 2,449,287.40
16/07/2021 MTA 6,928 175.1422 1,213,385.16
19/07/2021 MTA 14,163 172.7312 2,446,391.99
 

Total

  		 

- 		43,111 174.6128 7,527,732.32

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till July 19, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
• Euro 96,823,593.99 for No. 564,547 common shares purchased on the MTA.
• USD 18,605,421.91 (Euro 15,510,209.15 *) for No. 91,026 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of July 19, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,568,084 common shares equal to 3.72% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until July 19, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,382,758 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 615,756,036.32.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ...).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment





