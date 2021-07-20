checkAd

Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 18:40  |  24   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, invites Yoga Studios and …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, invites Yoga Studios and Instructors who provide Live Zoom Classes to create a profile on Classworx and receive marketing and advertising about your upcoming zoom classes through Classworx.

Foto: Accesswire

While many businesses have experienced lockdowns in the past year and with the upcoming possibility of certain protocols going back into place again, Classworx™ is offering all of its members, whether new or existing, marketing of their upcoming live zoom classes that they list in the ClassWorx directory.

Yoga studios and fitness studios can both join Classworx™ and link their zoom account and stripe merchant account to their Classworx account. Each studio can add the instructors that work for them and set up their individual profiles including their live zoom schedule. Studios that are offering both in person classes along with live zoom classes can list those classes along with the instructor in the Classworx Directory. Classworx will promote through online marketing and advertising your studio along with the instructor that's teaching the classes and the date and time of the classes.

Foto: Accesswire

Classworx™ also provides individual instructors the opportunity to create their Classworx profile and list their live zoom events and link their individual zoom and stripe account so that they can receive payments directly as well as studio owners.

The Classworx™ dashboard allows for the studio owners to create their instructor pages with pictures, an about section, the language they teach in, their complete live zoom schedule, videos, and the location from where they're teaching from. The proceeds from each class goes into the studios stripe account if the instructors are registered with a studio, individual instructors receive their payments directly to their Stripe account as well.

Studios and individuals have the option of how they want to offer classes to their attendees. They can either offer a single drop in price, they can offer a block of classes at a discount if they choose to, or they can offer a subscription base which is typically a set price per month and usually provides access to an unlimited amount of classes.

Seite 1 von 2
Chill-N-Out Cryotherapy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Classworx Will Promote Your Live Zoom Yoga Class Schedule When You Host Your Classes on ClassWorx ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, invites Yoga Studios and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.0 Million Initial Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc on Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21ClassWorx Announces Interview with GTX Corp with CEO and President Patrick Bertagna, Now Live on Youtube
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with CEO and President Patrick Bertagna of GTX Corp on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Classworx, Inc. Files First Quarter Ending March 31, 2021 Audit Review in FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.
Accesswire | Analysen