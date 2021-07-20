checkAd

NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Wall Street Reporter, a multi-platform global marketing firm to increase investor awareness. The Company and Wall Street Report have signed a marketing services agreement, whereby Wall Street Reporter will aim to maintain and build the profile of the Company through online traditional press initiatives. livestream presentations, video and social media initiatives in consideration of a cash payment of USD $12,500.

Wall Street Reporter's "Baby Unicorn Stocks" livestream showcases early-stage stocks. NuRAN will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's ‘Baby Unicorn Stocks' livestream event at 1:30 p.m. (EST) on July 20, 2021- video replay is available following the event. Join the event at this link: https://bit.ly/3zGb638.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO
info@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido
Investor relations
Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (514) 969-5530

Cautionary Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656330/NuRAN-Wireless-Announces-Engagement- ...

