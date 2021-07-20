High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online Retailer DankStop  

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that its pursuit to dominate the e-commerce marketplace for consumption accessories and merchandise, especially targeting the United States, has attracted another leading retailer to join the High Tide family. High Tide has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Acquisition Agreement”) pursuant to which High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DS Distribution Inc. (“DankStop”), operating as DankStop.com for US$3.85 Million (the “Transaction”).

“This acquisition is yet another example of how High Tide’s U.S. e-commerce infrastructure and network keep getting stronger. Rolling multiple established e-commerce platforms into our network is positioning us nicely to create numerous synergies and efficiencies across our ecosystem. Along with this transaction, our last two acquisitions have increased High Tide’s social media reach by leaps and bounds, giving us access to an invaluable potential customer base,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “Being vertically integrated in the consumption accessories space and having access to the end consumer will continue to result in our ability to make meaningful high margin sales across all of our channels. Having already commenced online cannabis sales in three Canadian provinces, and already possessing an established customer network in place in the U.S. positions us well to commence online cannabis sales and cannabis subscription boxes in the United States if and when federally permissible. It is for these and many other reasons that I am delighted to welcome the DankStop team to the High Tide family of companies,” added Mr. Grover.

Strategic Highlights

With over 10 years of experience in the consumption accessories sector, including through its subsidiaries Grasscity, Smoke Cartel and Daily High Club, High Tide is constantly exploring opportunities to further increase its share in the growing consumption accessories market. The DankStop acquisition will be immediately accretive and its growing base of over 200,000 email subscribers provides High Tide with another sales channel on which to sell its products, thus leveraging retail margins on its own brands. The acquisition will also result in enhanced efficiencies and vertical integration as DankStop is already a supplier for High Tide’s dropshipping catalogue. Although currently operating in the hemp-derived CBD and consumption accessories space, High Tide intends to expand its cannabis retail network into the United States in the event of federal legalization, through cannabis subscription boxes, mature e-commerce sites and bricks and mortar locations. The work of launching consumption accessories and hemp-derived cbd subscription boxes across all platforms has begun and High Tide will continue to optimize and integrate these platforms throughout the year. Upon closing of the transaction DankStop co-founder Feliks Khaykin and director Gabe Aronovich will be joining the High Tide team with Feliks taking on the role of Director of U.S. Operations and Gabe coming on as Director of U.S. Business Development.