checkAd

High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online Retailer DankStop  

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 18:46  |  62   |   |   

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that its pursuit to dominate the e-commerce marketplace for consumption accessories and merchandise, especially targeting the United States, has attracted another leading retailer to join the High Tide family. High Tide has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Acquisition Agreement”) pursuant to which High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DS Distribution Inc. (“DankStop”), operating as DankStop.com for US$3.85 Million (the “Transaction”).

“This acquisition is yet another example of how High Tide’s U.S. e-commerce infrastructure and network keep getting stronger. Rolling multiple established e-commerce platforms into our network is positioning us nicely to create numerous synergies and efficiencies across our ecosystem. Along with this transaction, our last two acquisitions have increased High Tide’s social media reach by leaps and bounds, giving us access to an invaluable potential customer base,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “Being vertically integrated in the consumption accessories space and having access to the end consumer will continue to result in our ability to make meaningful high margin sales across all of our channels. Having already commenced online cannabis sales in three Canadian provinces, and already possessing an established customer network in place in the U.S. positions us well to commence online cannabis sales and cannabis subscription boxes in the United States if and when federally permissible. It is for these and many other reasons that I am delighted to welcome the DankStop team to the High Tide family of companies,” added Mr. Grover.

Strategic Highlights

With over 10 years of experience in the consumption accessories sector, including through its subsidiaries Grasscity, Smoke Cartel and Daily High Club, High Tide is constantly exploring opportunities to further increase its share in the growing consumption accessories market. The DankStop acquisition will be immediately accretive and its growing base of over 200,000 email subscribers provides High Tide with another sales channel on which to sell its products, thus leveraging retail margins on its own brands. The acquisition will also result in enhanced efficiencies and vertical integration as DankStop is already a supplier for High Tide’s dropshipping catalogue. Although currently operating in the hemp-derived CBD and consumption accessories space, High Tide intends to expand its cannabis retail network into the United States in the event of federal legalization, through cannabis subscription boxes, mature e-commerce sites and bricks and mortar locations. The work of launching consumption accessories and hemp-derived cbd subscription boxes across all platforms has begun and High Tide will continue to optimize and integrate these platforms throughout the year. Upon closing of the transaction DankStop co-founder Feliks Khaykin and director Gabe Aronovich will be joining the High Tide team with Feliks taking on the role of Director of U.S. Operations and Gabe coming on as Director of U.S. Business Development.

Seite 1 von 5


High Tide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HIGH TIDE INC | The Rising Tide Of Cannabis
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online Retailer DankStop   High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that its pursuit to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:09 UhrHigh Tide forciert seine Expansion in den Vereinigten Staaten durch Übernahme des führenden Online-Einzelhändlers DankStop
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12:02 UhrHigh Tide Closes Acquisition of Daily High Club
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21High Tide eröffnet sein 20. Cannabis-Geschäftslokal in Ontario in der Rideau Street in Ottawa
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21High Tide und Halo geben Abschluss des Verkauf der KushBar-Vermögenswerte an Halo bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21High Tide and Halo Announce Closing of Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Halo Collective übernimmt ‚KushBar‘-Einzelhandelsgeschäfte von High Tide
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.07.21Die kanadische Cannabis-Einzelhandelskette High Tide begrüßt den vorgeschlagenen US-amerikanischen Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.07.21Canadian Cannabis Retail Chain High Tide Welcomes Proposed U.S. Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21High Tide to Acquire Regina Retail Portfolio, Strengthens Presence in Saskatchewan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21High Tide erwirbt Einzelhandelsportfolio in Regina und stärkt Präsenz in Saskatchewan
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen