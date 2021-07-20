COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington has embarked on a $15 million project to bring its full suite of broadband products and services, both residential and business, to the communities of Hubbard and Woodburn , Oregon. Those communities will have access to Xfinity Internet, delivering speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps for business customers.

David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington describes the expansion as strategic. 'We are actively working to fill in some of the holes in our service area map, particularly in some of the more rural areas of the mid-Willamette Valley,' explains Tashjian, 'And we're eyeing expansions into additional communities adjacent to our footprint.' Tashjian says connecting people to the power of broadband technology can be life changing, and vows that Comcast will continue to invest in the region. 'Over the past three years, we have spent more than $510 million in Oregon/SW Washington to maintain and upgrade our network, help local charities, and keep children connected during school closures.'

Construction has already begun with fiber backbone to these communities now in place. Hubbard will be the first area to receive service, with customers likely able to come online in September. Service to Woodburn will be accomplished in phases and is expected to begin in December of this year with completion forecast for the end of 2022.

Hubbard Mayor Charles Rostocil is bullish on Comcast bringing more choices to the residents of his community. 'Internet connectivity is not a utility, thank goodness, so our residents get the opportunity for competition. Competition drives innovation which will incentivize companies like Comcast to constantly seek ways to improve the technology and service they offer to their customers.'