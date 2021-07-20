checkAd

DGAP-News COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 18:50  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN

20.07.2021 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Oregon/SW Washington has embarked on a $15 million project to bring its full suite of broadband products and services, both residential and business, to the communities of Hubbard and Woodburn, Oregon. Those communities will have access to Xfinity Internet, delivering speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 10 Gbps for business customers.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,27€
Hebel 8,73
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 64,76€
Hebel 7,61
Ask 0,66
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington describes the expansion as strategic. 'We are actively working to fill in some of the holes in our service area map, particularly in some of the more rural areas of the mid-Willamette Valley,' explains Tashjian, 'And we're eyeing expansions into additional communities adjacent to our footprint.' Tashjian says connecting people to the power of broadband technology can be life changing, and vows that Comcast will continue to invest in the region. 'Over the past three years, we have spent more than $510 million in Oregon/SW Washington to maintain and upgrade our network, help local charities, and keep children connected during school closures.'

Construction has already begun with fiber backbone to these communities now in place. Hubbard will be the first area to receive service, with customers likely able to come online in September. Service to Woodburn will be accomplished in phases and is expected to begin in December of this year with completion forecast for the end of 2022.

Hubbard Mayor Charles Rostocil is bullish on Comcast bringing more choices to the residents of his community. 'Internet connectivity is not a utility, thank goodness, so our residents get the opportunity for competition. Competition drives innovation which will incentivize companies like Comcast to constantly seek ways to improve the technology and service they offer to their customers.'

Seite 1 von 3
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND WOODBURN 20.07.2021 / 18:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Comcast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Partner den Nachweis erbracht hat, dass Aviptadil der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
DGAP-News: Udo Giegerich wird neuer CFO von CORESTATE - Investment wird Chefsache
DGAP-News: Benchmark Starts Work Program with Four Drill Rigs and Provides Exploration Update
EQS-Adhoc: Semesterbericht 2021: BLKB wächst solide dank Nachhaltigkeit und Fokus auf umfassende Beratung
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ startet mit erfolgreicher europäischer Retail Park Marke STOP SHOP jetzt in Italien ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Full repayment of the 2016/21 bond
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: 1. Halbjahr 2021: rund 30% Umsatzwachstum. EBIT 2,5-fach über Vorjahr.
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:00 UhrComcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:03 UhrDGAP-News: COMCAST NAMES KALYN HOVE REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE TWIN CITIES REGION
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:33 UhrDisney: „Black Widow“ markiert einen wichtigen Gewinn (und Verlust) für die Kinos
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.07.21Peacock von Comcast hat HBO Max und Netflix gerade einen herben Schlag versetzt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.07.21Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Comcast Corporation Names Broderick D. Johnson Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Executive Vice President, Digital Equity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Comcast Government Services Awarded Two Additional Multimillion Dollar Contracts From Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21dailyAKTIEN: Comcast unter wichtiger Marke
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
06.07.21DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.214 Wege, wie Nintendo über Videospiele hinauswächst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare