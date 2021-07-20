checkAd

Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Company, Announces Complete Enrollment on Non-Opioid Injectable SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program For Sciatica Pain Management

  • Scilex Holding Company, a commercial-stage, non-opioid biopharmaceutical pain management company, announced complete enrollment of its SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for its novel, non-opioid, corticosteroid formulation, injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica). SP-102 has received Fast Track status from the FDA. Top-line data from the study is expected in Q4 2021.
  • Previous Phase 1/2 trial data supported preclinical results, confirming an extended product residency time at the site of injection. In that study, a single epidural injection of SP-102 resulted in sustained analgesic effect in lumbosacral radicular pain patients, lasting over the entire observational period of one month.
  • A Phase 2 trial to characterize the pharmacodynamics and safety of repeat dose SP-102 in subjects with lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), showed all subjects experienced rapid reduction of leg and back pain following an initial and repeat SP-102 injection treatment, with group median for average pain in the affected leg reduced by over 50% throughout 28 days (100% response rate). The lack of cumulative effect and rapid resolution of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) suppression suggests that consideration of HPA pharmacodynamics are not clinically relevant when making decisions regarding repeat dosing. There were no serious adverse events observed.
  • Scilex expects SP-102 to be the first FDA-approved non-opioid epidural injection for sciatica with the potential to replace the current 10 to 12 million off-label epidural steroid injections administered each year in the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), today announced complete enrollment of SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program, a corticosteroid injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate gel for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. SP-102 has received Fast Track status from the FDA.

Scilex’s SP-102 (SEMDEXA) is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. in patients with lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica). Scilex intends to use the results from this pivotal Phase 3 trial to discuss with the FDA a licensure application for the high unmet need sciatica indication for which no treatments have been approved in the U.S. and which is responsible for millions of people suffering in the U.S. Scilex has extensive clinical and pre-clinical data (including multiple Phase 2 clinical trials) with the novel viscous gel formulation of SP-102, which was designed to provide extended non-opioid pain relief for sciatica patients. Scilex expects to present the robust data collected over the course of the company’s multi-year clinical development program to the U.S. FDA as part of a New Drug Application (NDA).

