RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.Transaction UpdateThe …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd . (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

The Company has a robust pipeline of potential royalty financing opportunities and is in advanced discussions on several opportunities that have a cumulative transaction value of $46.8 million Canadian dollars, and include the following:

Renewable Natural Gas 1: $8.5 million loan and royalty acquisition of two renewable natural gas projects located in the United States. The loan will be used to complete the conversion of an existing facility, and the construction of a second facility, for converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms to produce renewable natural gas.

Battery Storage 1: $12.5 million royalty acquisition with a United States company to finance the production of mobile utility-scale battery storage units, for sale and rental to electricity utilities in the United States.

Battery Storage 2: $5.8 million sale-leaseback and royalty acquisition with a Canadian company to finance a battery powered electric generator rental pool program for a major utility located in California. The battery powered generators are portable and will be utilized for emergency backup power to assist the utility in building grid resiliency during the California fire season.

Battery Storage 3: $10 million loan and royalty acquisition with a Canadian company to finance the acquisition of a portfolio of operational commercial-scale battery storage projects and to finance the construction of a second portfolio of battery storage projects, located in Ontario.

Battery Storage 4: As previously announced on March 29, 2021, the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a $10 million loan and royalty acquisition with Canigou Molonglo Bess Pty Ltd. ("Canigou") to finance a 10-megawatt battery storage project located near Canberra, Australia. The Company continues to advance due diligence with Canigou with the aim of completing the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year.

The above pipeline opportunities are still subject to completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Company, negotiation of definitive documents, satisfaction of customary conditions precedent for each transaction, and approval by the Company's Board of Directors. No assurance is provided that any or all of the opportunities will result in a completed transaction.