checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 19:00  |  26   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Stable Road investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/stable-road-acquisition-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 7, 2020, Stable Road, a special purpose acquisition company, and Momentus, Inc. (“Momentus”), a private commercial space company, issued a joint press release announcing that Stable Road had agreed to acquire Momentus in a proposed merger, subject to shareholder approval.

On January 25, 2021, Momentus announced that its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Mikhail Kokorich (“Kokorich”) had resigned as Momentus’s CEO “in an effort to expedite the resolution of U.S. government national security and foreign ownership concerns surrounding the Company.”

On this news, Stable Road’s Class A stock price fell $4.75, or 19%, over three consecutive trading days to close at $20.10 per share on January 27, 2021.

Then, on July 13, 2021, after market hours, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a settlement for penalties exceeding $8 million for charges against Stable Road, its CEO, its sponsor, and Momentus. According to the SEC, Momentus “repeatedly told investors that it had ‘successfully tested’ its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, the company’s only in-space test had failed to achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability.” Stable Road repeated these misleading claims without conducting sufficient due diligence.

On this news, Stable Road’s Class A stock price fell $1.22, or 10%, to close at $10.66 per share on July 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by the sponsor and Stable Road executives in connection with the merger.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 13, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Stable Road Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Momentus - SPAC Merger with Stable Road - Invester Presentation
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21STABLE ROAD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21STABLE ROAD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stable Road Acquisition Corp. on Behalf of Stable Road Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead Case – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten