checkAd

Sword Group Outperformance & Acquisition in Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 19:00  |  25   |   |   

Sword Group 


Organic Growth for the 2nd quarter of 2021: 24.7%

Acquisition in Switzerland

Organic Growth
Ahead of the 28 July press release, which will present the H1-2021 accounts, Sword announces an outperformance in terms of organic growth.
Organic growth, which was 17% in Q1-2021, is at 24.7% for Q2-2021.
This brings H1-2021 growth to 20.9%.

Acquisition of AIM
AiM is a Services company based in Geneva, Lausanne and Sion, which specialises in the Cloud & Infrastructure, Mobility, Business Solutions & Data Intelligence.
AiM assists its clients in implementing innovative IT technologies, paying particular attention to change management and the adoption of new technologies by users.
AiM also assists its clients in their digital transformation, from data centres to end users. AiM accompanies its clients in the different phases of their projects, from steering to overall management of IT infrastructures, and from monitoring
implemented IT solutions to their continuous improvement.
AiM is recognised on national and international levels.
AiM forecasts a revenue of about 20 million Swiss Francs for 2021.
The association between AiM and Sword Switzerland will generate synergies immediately, as the two companies work in complementary sectors, on both markets and expertises levels.
Their combined expertise will enable them to offer clients an even wider range of services.
Sword Switzerland’s operations are now one of the Top 3 IT services companies in French-speaking Switzerland.
Consolidation of the company in the Group’s accounts will take place on 1st July 2021.

Agenda

28/07/21 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

09/09/21 H1 2021 results presentation meeting (webcast) - Regitration: H12021 Meeting Registration

About Sword Group Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market

Euronext Paris - Compartment B

ISIN Code: FR0004180578

ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices

CAC Small

CAC Mid & Small

CAC All-Tradable

CAC All-Share

Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu 


Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sword Group Outperformance & Acquisition in Switzerland Sword Group  Organic Growth for the 2nd quarter of 2021: 24.7%Acquisition in Switzerland Organic GrowthAhead of the 28 July press release, which will present the H1-2021 accounts, Sword announces an outperformance in terms of organic growth.Organic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board