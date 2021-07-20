checkAd

Healixa Announces Successful Client Launch

Healixa Inc. (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) today announces its global rideshare relationship is expanding nationally.

Holbrook, New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that they are ramping up its prescription delivery business via their global rideshare relationship.

Healixa has been laser focused on launching PurelyRx’s national pharmacy business plan rollout which includes its Rx delivery application. PurelyRx’s innovative application has advanced Healixa’s capacity and reach to service customers almost anywhere while also quickly expanding its national digital pharmacy footprint.

The last two months have proven to be extremely productive. PurelyRx’s delivery application has verified and tested all of the systems and application elements necessary to deliver on demand and batch prescriptions nationally.  The initial launch occurred throughout the Dallas, Fort Worth Metroplex and has begun to expand in other states as of July 19th, 2021. 

“The coming months will be exciting for Healixa as PurelyRx begins to unveil months of development and strategic market positioning”, said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “There are three noteworthy milestones to point out: 

  1. We skillfully delivered 200+ prescriptions via two pilot pharmacy locations using the PurelyRx delivery application. 
  2. We are expected to add more pharmacies to our platform within the next 30 days. 
  3. We successfully completed our June 19th, 2021, client go-live from Healixa’s pharmacy “launchpad” with a globally recognized American, Fortune 500 healthcare organization whose revenues exceeded 80 billion in 2020. 

“Healixa will continue to explore all sectors of healthcare that could benefit from the use of our PurelyRx delivery application. The use cases seem to increase daily, said Ian Parker.”

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc., formerly known as Emerald Organic Products Inc., is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech.  Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech.  The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: Media Contact
media@healixa.com




