Alstom announces the success of a two-tranche senior bond issuance for a total amount of €1.2 billion with maturities across 6 and 9 years

Alstom announces the success of a two-tranche senior bond issuance for a total amount of 1.2 billion with maturities across 6 and 9 years

20 July 2021

Alstom has today successfully carried out the issuance of two tranches of senior unsecured bonds for a total of €1.2 billion at excellent financial conditions.

The 6-year tranche amounts to €500 million with a fixed coupon of 0.125% payable annually.
The 9-year tranche amounts to €700 million with a fixed coupon of 0.5% payable annually.

The order book was oversubscribed by more than 2.4 times. The success of the transaction demonstrates strong support for Alstom’s strategy. The proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The settlement date will be on 27 July 2021 and on such date the bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB ("Moody's") confirmed Alstom’s long-term Baa2 rating with a revised outlook from stable to negative on 12 July 2021. The bonds will therefore be rated Baa2 by Moody's.

The bond issue was made by a syndicate of banks: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC Continental Europe and Société Générale as global coordinators; MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V, Natixis and Unicredit Bank AG as active bookrunners; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as passive bookrunners on the 6-year bond; Credit Industriel et Commercial S.A, Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A., Banco Santander, S.A. as passive bookrunners on the 9-year bond.

About Alstom
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com

Contacts        Press:
Coralie COLLET - Tél. : +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

Claire LEPELLETIER - Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Alstom does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

 

 

Disclaimer

