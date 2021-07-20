checkAd

American Water’s 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for August 3, 2021

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Walter Lynch, president and chief executive officer, and Susan Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the 2021 second quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations homepage at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through August 10, 2021. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing 1-877-344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The access code for replay is 10158766. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

Wertpapier


