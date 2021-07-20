BioSig To Host Presentations from Physician Users of its Signal Processing System for Arrhythmia Care during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention

Westport, CT, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it would host two presentations from the physician users of its PURE EP(tm) System during the annual Heart Rhythm 2021 convention.

The presentation titled “PURE EP(tm) System: A New Standard in Signal Processing” will be held at 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 28 at Oak and Rowan on 321 A Street, Boston. The faculty speakers leading the presentation include Pasquale Santangeli, M.D., Ph.D. at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA, Pedram Kazemian, M.D. of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ, and Miguel Valderrabano, M.D. of Houston Methodist in Houston, TX.

The second evening presentation titled “PURE EP(tm): Clinical Data to Clinical Applications” will be led by Christopher McLeod, M.D., Ch.B. of Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and Andrea Natale, M.D. of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX. The presentation will take place on Thursday, July 29, at 5:30 – 8 pm ET at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 2 Seaport Ln, Boston.

TCAI is the largest user of the Company’s technology with over 330 patient cases completed by ten physicians to date. Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania are the second-and third-largest users with over 150 cases performed by each center, respectively.

“We would like to thank Drs. Natale, McLeod, Santangeli, and Kazemian, some of our most experienced technology users for their ongoing guidance as we expand our clinical footprint across the country. We are very grateful that they can share their experience using our technology and also discuss our clinical data with the broader audience during this pivotal time in our development. This is a unique opportunity for anyone who wishes to learn more about our technology and the impact it makes in the clinical practice,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.