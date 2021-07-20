NutraLife Biosciences Inc. (NLBS) Obtains Current Fully Reporting Status

checkAd

Coconut Creek, FL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (“NutraLife” or the “Company”) (OTC: NLBS) is pleased to announce that it has obtained current, fully reporting status through the filing of the Company’s financial statements. Please see the following link below to the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NutraLife is excited about the potential this step creates for future growth of the Company.

The Company’s continued focus is on increasing its revenue, a goal it intends to achieve through the distribution and sale of the Company’s lifestyle health and wellness, nutraceutical, and skincare branded product lines. As a lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm, NutraLife is dedicated to creating growth through the high-quality, effective, beneficial nutrients that it brings to market to improve lives.

Like many other lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firms, NutraLife has faced a wide range of challenges over the past few years due to changing industry regulations and the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Company has made headway on several business development fronts that show great promise to increase cash flows through multiple streams.

With this achievement, the Company expects that it will see an improvement in the Company's fundamentals through aggressive distribution and sales initiatives of a multitude of products. Given the increasing demand for lifestyle health and wellness products that deliver solid nutritional results, the manufacturing firm also sees the opportunity for strong growth long into the future.

The sales initiatives that have been planned for the lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm are expected to include web and retail sales of daily health and wellness nutraceutical and skincare products that are produced and distributed by NutraLife Biosciences.

The Company is optimistic in its projected outcome from the initiatives. Based on current industry sales and distribution data, the initiatives include multiple strategic partnerships NutraLife has formed to facilitate the Company’s plan and drive sales revenue to ensure growth for the lifestyle health and wellness manufacturing firm.

“Although over the last few years we have had many unexpected hurdles to overcome, we have done just that and overcome them, and we plan to continue to overcome any challenges that come our way.  We are confident in our capabilities, and our partners, and look forward to the days ahead as we continue to build value for the Company and its shareholders. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their support over the years, and we are grateful to those whose contributions have helped us in our time of need. Thank you all, and we look forward to being of value,” said Edgar Ward, NutraLife Biosciences President/CEO

