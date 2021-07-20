Phillips 66 Announces Time Change for Conference Call on Second-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has changed the time of its conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. The conference call webcast will now be held at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. At that time, the company’s executive management will discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.