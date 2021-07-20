checkAd

Phillips 66 Announces Time Change for Conference Call on Second-Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has changed the time of its conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. The conference call webcast will now be held at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. At that time, the company’s executive management will discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

