Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million (PLX AI) – EDP's SU Eletricidade sells 28.8% of the Portugal tariff deficit for EUR 503 million.This tariff deficit results from the deferral for 5 years of the recovery of the extra cost for the purchase of energy from special regime producers



