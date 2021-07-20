EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million
(PLX AI) – EDP's SU Eletricidade sells 28.8% of the Portugal tariff deficit for EUR 503 million.This tariff deficit results from the deferral for 5 years of the recovery of the extra cost for the purchase of energy from special regime producers
(PLX AI) – EDP's SU Eletricidade sells 28.8% of the Portugal tariff deficit for EUR 503 million.This tariff deficit results from the deferral for 5 years of the recovery of the extra cost for the purchase of energy from special regime producers
- (PLX AI) – EDP's SU Eletricidade sells 28.8% of the Portugal tariff deficit for EUR 503 million.
- This tariff deficit results from the deferral for 5 years of the recovery of the extra cost for the purchase of energy from special regime producers
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare