Clean Vision to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. ET; Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, Advisors and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Dan Bates, in real time.

Foto: Accesswire

Mr. Bates' presentation will include further detail of this morning's announcement that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has expanded its portfolio of Ecuadorian cities to two that are intent on using the Company's waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis technology to convert municipal solid waste. With Milagro added to the previously announced Naranjal, Ecuador, the Company projects $13.5 million in annual revenue per site. He will also discuss strong progress with recently announced similar new business initiatives in New England and Southeast Asia.

Following his presentation, Mr. Bates may open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479677&tp_key=2d44faef25&s ...

to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If you are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and we will release a link to the conference after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers 'best in class' pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates, CEO
d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656280/Clean-Vision-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-Wednesday-July-21-from-1000-to-1030-am-ET-Company-Invites-Individual-and-Institutional-Investors-Advisors-and-Analysts-to-Attend-its-Real-Time-Interactive-Presentation

