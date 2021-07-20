checkAd

Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the “Company”) (CSE:TUSK)(FSE:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that planning is underway for exploration on the South Rim property located in central British Columbia. The South Rim property comprises four claims totalling 1,771.33 hectares. The project is located approximately 140 kilometres south of Smithers, in central British Columbia. Black Tusk intends to send a geologic crew onto the property this August to map and sample historic gold and multi-element showings. Black Tusk announced the acquisition of the project in 2020, and released information regarding historically mapped and sampled mineralization at that time. Some of the following repeats that original announcement.

The project has undergone a number of exploration programs dating back to 1967. These were designed to explore for gold and molybdenum. This work eventually led to the discovery of mineral occurrences that are now documented in the BC Mineral Inventory database.

The BC Mineral Inventory database includes 13 mineralized occurrences within the South Rim property. Sampling returned gold values for the 13 occurrences, ranging from 0.132 grams per tonne (gpt), to 24.0 gpt. Silver values range from 2.2 gpt to 42.8 gpt. The mineralization is typically described as epithermal, intrusion-related polymetallic sulphide and low-sulphidation (quartz) veins. Black Tusk has not undertaken any exploration upon the claims to date and has yet to verify the sample results listed in the Minfile database or within related assessment reports.

Black Tusk also obtained records of historic work undertaken by other companies that includes 465 rock samples and 1,346 soil samples (ARIS reports indicated in table below). Twenty -four rock samples returned greater than 0.5 gpt gold. The series of elevated gold values plot along a northwest trending alignment, passing through the East Side, Chalco, High View, Center View, and Camp View mineralized showings, for a distance of approximately two kilometres. This trend of elevated gold values, often associated with elevated silver, provides a primary target of interest for further exploration.

Gold greater than 0.5 gpt from rock samples reported in historic work

Sample ID

East

North

Gold ppb

Silver ppm

Year

ARIS

SR-20100901

613278

5923487

2,675

2.8

2010

31796

SR-20100904

613273

5923474

665

0.7

2010

31796

SR-20100934

613429

5923226

2,279

2.8

2010

31796

SR-20100963

613028

5923608

3,460

4.8

2010

31796

DO 23

612873

5924433

1,720

2.6

1988

17962

ZR 313

613166

5924479

1,053

2.5

1988

17962

BH 128

612090

5923796

1,765

1.7

1987

16677

BH 129

612085

5923786

1,010

0.3

1987

16677

TRW 531

613146

5924564

540

2.2

1987

16677

TRW 533

613169

5924588

1,075

1.8

1987

16677

TRW 535

613192

5924607

1,050

0.1

1987

16677

TRW 536

613228

5924656

580

1.2

1987

16677

BH 138

612900

5923472

1,625

25.6

1985

14531

BH 161

613140

5923434

870

3.1

1985

14531

BH 171

613915

5922962

24,000

9.8

1985

14531

BH 178

612776

5923670

730

7.4

1985

14531

BH 189

614119

5922369

530

3.9

1985

14531

BH 190

614070

5922387

770

1

1985

14531

BH 203

614081

5922377

510

6.4

1985

14531

BH 204

614080

5922363

4,100

5.5

1985

14531

1

613995

5922421

1,580

6.6

1984

12666

8

612798

5923742

640

0

1984

12666


Soil sampling results show 10 samples returned greater than 50 ppb gold, with a high of 275 ppb. These elevated values appear to be relatively isolated, with little to no follow-up recorded in the historic reports. Black Tusk will further evaluate the soil sample results as consideration for future property exploration.

Geoscience BC provides airborne geophysical survey results for the project area in their Report 2017-3. Initial review of their database indicates that several magnetic features may be associated with mineralized bedrock on the property. These provide substantial targets for ground follow-up.

The company believes that the results from historic work and accompanying database provide strong incentive to continue exploration of the property for precious and base metal deposits. The company will undergo a "boots on the ground" map and sampling program in August to locate historic workings and verify the mineralization, and expand upon those results where possible.

The property lies within geologic terrain that hosts the Huckleberry Copper-Molybdenum Mine located 23 kilometres to the north of the South Rim Property. The Huckleberry Mine contains remaining reserves of 35 million tonnes of proven and probable grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum, with measured and indicated resources of 180 million tonnes grading 0.32 % copper and 0.01 % molybdenum (Imperial Metals website, February, 2020)

The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The Ootsa project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, .021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corporation website, January, 2020).

(The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on regional or adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk -South Rim Project.)

Black Tusk is looking forward to exploration on the South Rim project.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a qualified person, as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has compiled and reviewed this news release, and will undertake the August 2021 exploration work on the South Rim project.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
President & CEO
Black Tusk Resources
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656349/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-To-Explore- ...

