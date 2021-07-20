Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners

Purina Animal Nutrition, an industry-leading innovator offering a valued portfolio of complete feeds, supplements, premixes, ingredients and specialty technologies for the livestock and lifestyle animal markets, was named Vendor Partner of the Year for sales growth, innovation and overall support of Tractor Supply and its customers.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recognized its top vendor partners at the Company’s annual partnership conference held on July 19, 2021. Each company was selected for their incredible dedication, partnership and relentless focus in providing the products needed to support the individual lifestyle of Tractor Supply’s customers.

“The Vendor Partner of the Year award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our suppliers in providing quality products, services and experiences to our customers, while growing our mutual business. We honor Purina Animal Nutrition and our Partner of the Year award winners for being instrumental in our success and growth during these unprecedented times. We extend our appreciation to all our vendors for their support of our customers and their passion for the Out Here lifestyle,” said Seth Estep, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer.

In addition to the Vendor Partner of the Year Award, Tractor Supply recognized the following Partners of the Year for each of its merchandising divisions and other areas:

Merchandising Division Vendor Partner of the Year:

Clothing & Gift: Pepsi

Pepsi Companion Animal: Summma

Summma Large Animal & Fencing: MAT Holdings, Inc.

MAT Holdings, Inc. OmniChannel: The Toro Company

The Toro Company Seasonal & Agricultural: Coleman Powersports

Coleman Powersports Truck, Tool & Hardware: Champion Power Equipment

Other Awards:

Exclusive Brand Partner of the Year: C.O. Lynch Enterprises, Inc.

C.O. Lynch Enterprises, Inc. Innovation Partner of the Year: The Boltz Group

The Boltz Group Rookie of the Year: Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company Service Provider of the Year: Asurion

Asurion Supply Chain Partner of the Year: Mid America Pet Food

