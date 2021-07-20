checkAd

Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recognized its top vendor partners at the Company’s annual partnership conference held on July 19, 2021. Each company was selected for their incredible dedication, partnership and relentless focus in providing the products needed to support the individual lifestyle of Tractor Supply’s customers.

Purina Animal Nutrition, an industry-leading innovator offering a valued portfolio of complete feeds, supplements, premixes, ingredients and specialty technologies for the livestock and lifestyle animal markets, was named Vendor Partner of the Year for sales growth, innovation and overall support of Tractor Supply and its customers.

“The Vendor Partner of the Year award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our suppliers in providing quality products, services and experiences to our customers, while growing our mutual business. We honor Purina Animal Nutrition and our Partner of the Year award winners for being instrumental in our success and growth during these unprecedented times. We extend our appreciation to all our vendors for their support of our customers and their passion for the Out Here lifestyle,” said Seth Estep, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer.

In addition to the Vendor Partner of the Year Award, Tractor Supply recognized the following Partners of the Year for each of its merchandising divisions and other areas:

Merchandising Division Vendor Partner of the Year:

  • Clothing & Gift: Pepsi
  • Companion Animal: Summma
  • Large Animal & Fencing: MAT Holdings, Inc.
  • OmniChannel: The Toro Company
  • Seasonal & Agricultural: Coleman Powersports
  • Truck, Tool & Hardware: Champion Power Equipment

Other Awards:

  • Exclusive Brand Partner of the Year: C.O. Lynch Enterprises, Inc.
  • Innovation Partner of the Year: The Boltz Group
  • Rookie of the Year: Columbia Sportswear Company
  • Service Provider of the Year: Asurion
  • Supply Chain Partner of the Year: Mid America Pet Food

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

