checkAd

PPX Closes Private Placement and Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 21:05  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant to which the Company issued 7,307,542 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $438,452.52. PPX is also pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting shareholders of the Company approved: (i) the election of the five nominated directors, being Brian Maher, Brian Imrie, John Menzies, John Thomas and Florian Siegfried; (ii) the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor; and (iii) the ratification, confirmation and approval of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. The resolutions are more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 18, 2021 prepared in respect of the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Private Placement was conducted further to the partial revocation order (the "Partial Revocation Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on June 17, 2021, which partially revoked a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") that was issued against the Company by the BCSC and the OSC on February 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to file certain financial disclosure documents in compliance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be applied towards, among other things, the following: (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents and the Partial Revocation Order; (ii) filing fees and penalties associated with the Partial Revocation Order and the Cease Trade Order; (iii) office expenses; (iv) transfer agent fees; and (v) the Finder's Fees (as defined below).

Seite 1 von 3


PPX Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPX Closes Private Placement and Announces Shareholder Meeting Results VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...