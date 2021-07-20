PPX Closes Private Placement and Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") (TSXV:PPX)(OTC PINK:SNNGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") pursuant to which the Company issued 7,307,542 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $438,452.52. PPX is also pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting shareholders of the Company approved: (i) the election of the five nominated directors, being Brian Maher, Brian Imrie, John Menzies, John Thomas and Florian Siegfried; (ii) the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor; and (iii) the ratification, confirmation and approval of the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. The resolutions are more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 18, 2021 prepared in respect of the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Private Placement was conducted further to the partial revocation order (the "Partial Revocation Order") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") on June 17, 2021, which partially revoked a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") that was issued against the Company by the BCSC and the OSC on February 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to file certain financial disclosure documents in compliance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be applied towards, among other things, the following: (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents and the Partial Revocation Order; (ii) filing fees and penalties associated with the Partial Revocation Order and the Cease Trade Order; (iii) office expenses; (iv) transfer agent fees; and (v) the Finder's Fees (as defined below).