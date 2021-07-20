checkAd

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Formation of Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico for Commercialization of COVI-STIX and Development of Sorrento’s Portfolio of COVID-19 Products in Mexico and Parts of Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021   

  • Sorrento Therapeutics has established a Subsidiary Company in Mexico - Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico.
  • Sorrento’s Mexican importer of record has received an initial importation permit from Mexico Authority COFEPRIS for the importation of the first 25 million COVI-STIX test units.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico will coordinate all activities required for commercialization of COVI-STIX, and for the clinical trials and registration of Sorrento’s portfolio of products for the Mexican and potentially other Latin American Markets.

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that it has formed a subsidiary company based in Mexico City, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico (“Sorrento Mexico”), to support the clinical development and registration of multiple COVID-19 related products Sorrento plans to develop and commercialize in Mexico and other Latin America territories.

Sorrento Mexico has established offices in Mexico City with Dr. Henry Ji as Chairman and Mr. Héctor Sulaimán S. as Chief Executive Officer.

Sorrento’s distributor has received from COFEPRIS written permission to import the first 25 million test units (1,000,000 boxes of 25 tests/box) of COVI-STIX into the country. These COVI-STIX professional use package contain a positive and a negative control test and all the components necessary for testing. Sorrento is ramping up manufacturing to fulfil subsequent orders.

“We are excited to form Sorrento Mexico to coordinate the development of our COVID-19 portfolio of products in the region, we anticipate expanding the programs to encompass Sorrento’s full range of diagnostic and therapeutic products,” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVI-STIX and COVITRACE.

