Align Technology to Showcase Its Digital Portfolio at the International Dental Show 2021 in Cologne

TEMPE, Ariz. and COLOGNE, Germany and ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today reinforced its commitment to dental professionals by confirming its planned presence at the International Dental Show 2021 (IDS) in Cologne, Germany on September 22-25, 2021. Together, the Align and exocad booths will represent Align’s biggest IDS exhibition space to date.

Align’s interactive booth, located in sector A-030-C-031, hall 3.2 will showcase its full portfolio of products and services. Align’s presence at IDS will be developed as a hybrid experience, with a physical space that will be compliant with public health guidelines for the limited number of in-person attendees, plus virtual experiences specially designed for those attending digitally.

IDS 2021 attendees – including doctors, lab practitioners, and industry partners – will be able to learn about Align’s innovations, including the Invisalign Go Plus system, the latest addition to general dentists’ portfolio for mild to more complex cases. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see how digital workflows can be enabled by the Align Digital Platform for the Invisalign system, iTero intraoral scanners, and a suite of proprietary digital tools, including virtual solutions for continuity of care with existing patients. In addition, Align will also showcase its end-to-end workflows, including the ortho-restorative workflow and software solutions from exocad for restorative dentistry.

“We are committed to providing long-term, agile solutions to help dental practitioners use the Invisalign system and iTero scanners to achieve predictable and efficient treatment outcomes and create positive experiences for patients,” said Markus Sebastian, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, EMEA. “IDS is a key event to meet with Invisalign doctors and other practitioners to showcase the latest innovations that are part of our integrated Align Digital Platform. This year, we look forward to the opportunity to connect and demonstrate our commitment to the dental community, whether in person or virtually at IDS.”

“We value close communication and collaboration with our customers and strive for opportunities to engage and better understand how we can support doctors and their staff by delivering robust digital clinical education and support programs,” added Lee Taylor, Align Technology vice president of marketing, EMEA. “Our goal is to inspire Invisalign practices to leverage all the digital tools available to them and transition from analog to digital workflows as smoothly as possible.”

Further details regarding sessions and booth schedules will be announced closer to IDS 2021.

Details about exocad’s planned presence at IDS 2021:

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com.