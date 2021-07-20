SO WHAT: If you purchased Piedmont securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) resulting from allegations that Piedmont may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 20, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” The article also reported that “[f]ive of the seven members of the county’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected[,]” and quoted the chair of the board of commissioners stating that “Piedmont has sort of put the proverbial cart before the horse[.]”

The article further reported that “[s]tate officials added their review process could stretch for more than a year as they solicit comments from at least six other state and federal agencies[,]” and quoted the director of Gaston County’s planning and zoning office stating that “I’m not even going to accept an application from Piedmont for rezoning until they have their state permit in hand[.]”

On this news, Piedmont’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 20, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

