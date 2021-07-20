RealPage To Acquire G5, Leader in Real Estate Marketing Optimization

G5 serves over 8,300 sites and has a strong presence in Multifamily, Senior Living and Self-Storage. Since its founding in 2005, G5 has invested in a data-driven SaaS platform that leverages machine learning to automate marketing decisions and customization at scale. Customers deploy G5 to increase property performance, reduce tenant acquisition costs and minimize friction in the renter experience, driving higher net operating income.

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire G5 Search Marketing, Inc. (“G5”), a leading pure-play provider of digital marketing, advertising and analytics solutions to the real estate sector. RealPage plans to combine G5’s industry-leading solutions with its end-to-end real estate platform, significantly accelerating RealPage’s vision for marketing optimization and ultimately a better renter experience for its customers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

“We are seeing a significant transformation in marketing as our customers transition from a focus on lead generation to optimizing the overall renter experience,” said Steve Winn, CEO of RealPage. “This requires forward thinking to both measure and optimize the ROI of the renter journey for our customers. RealPage has been at the forefront of innovation in this arena, enhanced by our acquisition of LeaseLabs in 2018. G5 will help us take this a step further. Their AI / ML-driven decisioning engine leverages the data platform to automatically optimize marketing strategies and drive significantly greater operating efficiencies at the PMC level.”

Winn continued, “We are thrilled to join forces with the G5 team and welcome them to the RealPage family. Over the past 15 years, G5 has built an exceptional reputation in the industry, an incredible team of technologists, engineers and marketers, and a rich culture that will perfectly complement what we have built at RealPage.”

Dan Hobin, CEO and Founder of G5, added, “We are extremely excited to kick off the next chapter of G5, and the timing has never been better. The industry is undergoing a massive transformation, and it is time for the next generation of marketing platforms and capabilities. Together with RealPage, I believe we will be a powerhouse in the sector and will set the standard for renter experience and marketing optimization for years to come.”

RealPage plans to retain G5’s employees and operations in Bend, Oregon.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RealPage.com.

About G5

G5 is a leading digital marketing software and services platform for multifamily properties. G5’s mission is to empower clients to outsmart and outperform their competition through smarter marketing, unmatched marketing technology, and a deep bench of talent that puts marketing performance first. Founded in 2005, G5 currently provides marketing solutions for more than 8,300 sites throughout the U.S. and Canada. Based in Bend, Oregon, G5 is backed by private equity investor PeakEquity Partners. Learn more at GetG5.com.

