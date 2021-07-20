Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit European Innovation Showcase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that David A. Hollander, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Research & Development Officer presented an overview on Aerie’s globalization outlook at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit European Innovation Showcase. The slide presentation includes an overview on Aerie’s approach to Europe for both its glaucoma franchise and Aerie’s product candidates.

