Sleep Number Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our differentiated sleep solutions have driven 18% average demand growth over the last twelve quarters including further acceleration in the second quarter,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO. “Robust consumer demand for Sleep Number 360 smart beds exceeded our expectations, while near-term supply constraints limited delivered net sales in June and July. We have made substantial progress in addressing temporary component shortages and expect strong delivery volumes the balance of the year. Sleep Number teams are driving higher than expected operational efficiencies, including operating profit margin expansion of 500 basis points versus the first half of 2019. We are raising our guidance for 2021 EPS to at least $7.25.”

Net sales year to date increased 39% compared with last year to $1.05 billion and were up 35% versus the first half of 2019; average trailing twelve-months (ttm) sales per store were more than $3.5 million; supply constraints limited second-quarter deliveries

year to date increased 39% compared with last year to $1.05 billion and were up 35% versus the first half of 2019; average trailing twelve-months (ttm) sales per store were more than $3.5 million; supply constraints limited second-quarter deliveries Gross profit year to date increased 39% to $649 million, or 61.6% of net sales, compared with 61.4% in 2020, and 61.3% in 2019 comparable periods

year to date increased 39% to $649 million, or 61.6% of net sales, compared with 61.4% in 2020, and 61.3% in 2019 comparable periods Operating income year to date increased 161% to $106 million, or 10.1% of net sales, compared with 5.4% in 2020, and 5.1% in 2019 comparable periods

year to date increased 161% to $106 million, or 10.1% of net sales, compared with 5.4% in 2020, and 5.1% in 2019 comparable periods Earnings per diluted share year to date increased 270% to a record $3.44 compared with $0.93 in 2020, and $0.95 in 2019 comparable periods

Cash Flows and Liquidity Review

Generated $161 million in net cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2021, up 86% versus last year and 129% greater than the first six months of 2019

Invested $32 million in capital expenditures and $267 million in Sleep Number stock during the first six months of 2021

Leverage ratio of 2.2x EBITDAR at the end of the second quarter, compared with 2.8x a year ago and our 2.5x-3.0x longer-term target

Increased return on invested capital (ROIC) to more than 33% for the ttm period, compared with 17.2% for the prior-year comparable period

Financial Outlook

The company raised its 2021 earnings per diluted share outlook to at least $7.25, which is at least 58% greater than 2020 full-year results excluding the impact of the 53rd week and nearly three times 2019 EPS. The outlook assumes an estimated effective income tax rate of 25% for the balance of the year. The company expects to generate more than $300 million of operating cash flows in 2021 with capital expenditures of approximately $75 million.

Conference Call Information

Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT) today. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Individuality is the foundation of Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. We have improved over 13 million lives and are positively impacting society’s wellbeing through higher-quality sleep.

Our award-winning 360 smart beds are informed by science. They learn from over one billion sleep sessions of highly-accurate, real-world sleep data – the cumulation of nearly 11 billion hours’ worth - to automatically adjust to each sleeper and provide effortless comfort and proven quality sleep. Our 360 smart beds deliver individualized sleep health reports and insights, including a daily SleepIQ score, and are helping to advance meaningful sleep health solutions by applying sleep science and research.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our approximately 620 Sleep Number stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements used in this news release relating to future plans, events, financial results or performance, such as the company’s expectations for generating certain operating cash flows in 2021, are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as current and future general and industry economic trends and consumer confidence; risks inherent in outbreaks of pandemics or contagious disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and related consequences such as supply shortages, labor disruptions, and recommendations and/or mandates from federal, state and local authorities to close certain businesses or limit occupancy or operating hours; the effectiveness of our marketing messages; the efficiency of our advertising and promotional efforts; our ability to execute our Total Retail distribution strategy; our ability to achieve and maintain acceptable levels of product and service quality, and acceptable product return and warranty claims rates; our ability to continue to improve and expand our product line, and consumer acceptance of our products, product quality, innovation and brand image; industry competition, the emergence of additional competitive products and the adequacy of our intellectual-property rights to protect our products and brand from competitive or infringing activities; claims that our products, processes, advertising, or trademarks infringe the intellectual-property rights of others or do not comply with laws or regulations; availability of attractive and cost-effective consumer credit options; our lean manufacturing processes with minimal levels of inventory, which may leave us vulnerable to shortages in supply; our dependence on significant suppliers and third parties and our ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers or third parties, including several sole-source suppliers or providers of services; rising commodity costs and other inflationary pressures; risks inherent in global-sourcing activities, including tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, strikes and the potential for shortages in supply; risks of disruption in the operation of any of our main manufacturing facilities or assembly and distribution facilities; increasing government regulation; pending or unforeseen litigation and the potential for adverse publicity associated with litigation; the adequacy of our and third-party information systems to meet the evolving needs of our business and existing and evolving risks and regulatory standards applicable to data privacy and cybersecurity; the costs and potential disruptions to our business related to enhancing, patching, upgrading our information systems; the vulnerability of our and third-party information systems to attacks by hackers or other cyber threats that could compromise the security or accessibility of our systems, result in a data breach or disrupt our business; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified management, executive and other key team members, including qualified retail sales professionals and managers. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements in this news release.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 3, % of June 27, % of 2021 Net Sales 2020 Net Sales Net sales $ 484,316 100.0 % $ 284,938 100.0 % Cost of sales 191,465 39.5 % 121,928 42.8 % Gross profit 292,851 60.5 % 163,010 57.2 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 205,994 42.5 % 130,165 45.7 % General and administrative 41,220 8.5 % 36,716 12.9 % Research and development 15,916 3.3 % 8,254 2.9 % Total operating expenses 263,130 54.3 % 175,135 61.5 % Operating income (loss) 29,721 6.1 % (12,125 ) (4.3 %) Interest expense, net 1,607 0.3 % 3,940 1.4 % Income (loss) before income taxes 28,114 5.8 % (16,065 ) (5.6 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,864 1.2 % (3,435 ) (1.2 %) Net income (loss) $ 22,250 4.6 % $ (12,630 ) (4.4 %) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.91 $ (0.45 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.88 $ (0.45 ) Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 24,371 27,923 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1 823 - Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 1 25,194 27,923

1 For the three months ended June 27, 2020, potentially dilutive stock-based awards have been excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, as their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect on our net loss per diluted share.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended July 3, % of June 27, % of 2021 Net Sales 2020 Net Sales Net sales $ 1,052,572 100.0 % $ 757,504 100.0 % Cost of sales 403,803 38.4 % 292,363 38.6 % Gross profit 648,769 61.6 % 465,141 61.4 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 429,611 40.8 % 337,909 44.6 % General and administrative 83,812 8.0 % 67,788 8.9 % Research and development 29,202 2.8 % 18,755 2.5 % Total operating expenses 542,625 51.6 % 424,452 56.0 % Operating income 106,144 10.1 % 40,689 5.4 % Interest expense, net 2,584 0.2 % 6,284 0.8 % Income before income taxes 103,560 9.8 % 34,405 4.5 % Income tax expense 14,676 1.4 % 7,895 1.0 % Net income $ 88,884 8.4 % $ 26,510 3.5 % Net income per share – basic $ 3.57 $ 0.95 Net income per share – diluted $ 3.44 $ 0.93 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 24,874 27,890 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 995 633 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 25,869 28,523

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification July 3, January 2, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,173 $ 4,243 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,098 and $1,046, respectively 23,205 31,871 Inventories 88,577 81,362 Income taxes receivable 1,578 - Prepaid expenses 28,900 20,839 Other current assets 42,564 43,489 Total current assets 186,997 181,804 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 182,398 175,223 Operating lease right-of-use assets 344,423 314,226 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 71,669 72,871 Other non-current assets 69,009 56,012 Total assets $ 854,496 $ 800,136 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 382,200 $ 244,200 Accounts payable 129,922 91,904 Customer prepayments 119,435 72,017 Accrued sales returns 21,217 24,765 Compensation and benefits 54,219 76,786 Taxes and withholding 13,779 23,339 Operating lease liabilities 67,648 62,077 Other current liabilities 57,708 60,856 Total current liabilities 846,128 655,944 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 663 242 Operating lease liabilities 311,672 283,084 Other non-current liabilities 99,691 84,844 Total non-current liabilities 412,026 368,170 Total liabilities 1,258,154 1,024,114 Shareholders’ deficit: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 23,622 and 25,390 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 236 254 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit (403,894 ) (224,232 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (403,658 ) (223,978 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 854,496 $ 800,136

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 88,884 $ 26,510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,800 30,811 Stock-based compensation 12,385 7,084 Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets 78 224 Deferred income taxes 421 4,383 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,666 4,224 Inventories (7,215 ) 5,391 Income taxes (11,625 ) 2,508 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,407 ) 7,018 Accounts payable 23,232 (14,804 ) Customer prepayments 47,418 16,987 Accrued compensation and benefits (22,387 ) (7,405 ) Other taxes and withholding 487 (3,594 ) Other accruals and liabilities 4,683 7,664 Net cash provided by operating activities 161,420 87,001 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (32,012 ) (21,695 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 12 25 Purchase of intangible assets - (945 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,000 ) (22,615 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 146,447 (26,364 ) Repurchases of common stock (280,915 ) (41,774 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,535 4,100 Debt issuance costs (557 ) (290 ) Net cash used in financing activities (131,490 ) (64,328 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,070 ) 58 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 4,243 1,593 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 2,173 $ 1,651

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Percent of sales: Retail stores 88.1 % 72.2 % 87.0 % 84.6 % Online, phone, chat and other 11.9 % 27.8 % 13.0 % 15.4 % Total Company 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales 102 % (40 %) 41 % (14 %) Online, phone and chat (28 %) 209 % 17 % 107 % Total Retail comparable sales change 65 % (21 %) 37 % (5 %) Net opened/closed stores and other 5 % 1 % 2 % 2 % Total Company 70 % (20 %) 39 % (3 %) Stores open: Beginning of period 607 611 602 611 Opened 26 6 37 14 Closed (12 ) (19 ) (18 ) (27 ) End of period 621 598 621 598 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1, 4 $ 3,542 $ 2,830 Average sales per square foot 1, 4 $ 1,203 $ 988 Stores > $2 million net sales 2, 4 82 % 63 % Stores > $3 million net sales 2, 4 47 % 25 % Average revenue per mattress unit 3 $ 5,094 $ 4,767 $ 5,059 $ 4,839

1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online, phone and chat sales). 3 Represents Total Retail (stores, online, phone and chat) net sales divided by Total Retail mattress units. 4 Fiscal 2020 included 53 weeks, as compared to 52 weeks in fiscal 2021 and 2019. The additional week in 2020 was in the fiscal fourth quarter. Total Retail comparable sales have been adjusted to remove the estimated impact of the additional week on those metrics.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure: Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Three Months Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 22,250 $ (12,630 ) $ 201,563 $ 78,657 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,864 (3,435 ) 43,564 22,141 Interest expense 1,607 4,022 5,227 12,131 Depreciation and amortization 15,006 15,253 59,802 60,951 Stock-based compensation 5,968 5,033 27,114 15,853 Asset impairments - 246 142 294 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,695 $ 8,489 $ 337,412 $ 190,027 Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Three Months Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49,822 $ 2,060 $ 354,080 $ 205,814 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 20,466 11,344 47,417 47,038 Free cash flow $ 29,356 $ (9,284 ) $ 306,663 $ 158,776 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility (in thousands) Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 382,200 $ 227,240 Outstanding letters of credit 3,997 3,997 Finance lease obligations 594 704 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 386,791 $ 231,941 Capitalized operating lease obligations1 571,358 542,095 Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a) $ 958,149 $ 774,036 Adjusted EBITDA (see above) $ 337,412 $ 190,027 Consolidated rent expense 95,226 90,349 Consolidated EBITDAR (b) $ 432,638 $ 280,376 Net Leverage Ratio under revolving credit facility (a divided by b) 2.2 to 1.0 2.8 to 1.0

1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility. Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our invested capital. Management believes ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) and total invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures: Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) Operating income $ 250,352 $ 112,831 Add: Rent expense 1 95,226 90,349 Add: Interest income 2 97 Less: Depreciation on capitalized operating leases 2 (24,577 ) (23,331 ) Less: Income taxes 3 (76,939 ) (42,735 ) NOPAT $ 244,064 $ 137,211 Average invested capital Total deficit $ (403,658 ) $ (163,018 ) Add: Long-term debt 4 382,794 227,944 Add: Capitalized operating lease obligations 5 761,808 722,792 Total invested capital at end of period $ 740,944 $ 787,718 Average invested capital 6 $ 733,151 $ 797,862 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 7 33.3 % 17.2 %

1 Rent expense is added back to operating income to show the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 2 Depreciation is based on the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending capitalized operating lease obligations (see note 5) for the respective reporting periods with an assumed thirty-year useful life. This life assumption is based on our long-term participation in given markets though specific retail location lease commitments are generally 5 to 10 years at inception. This is subtracted from operating income to illustrate the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 3 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 24.0% and 23.7% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. 4 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities. 5 A multiple of eight times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations. The methodology utilized aligns with the methodology of a nationally recognized credit rating agency. 6 Average invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending invested capital balances. 7 ROIC equals NOPAT divided by average invested capital. Note - Our ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006022/en/