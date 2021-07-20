Hancock Whitney Reports Second Quarter 2021 EPS of $1.00

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $88.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to $107.2 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021. The company reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $117.1 million, or ($1.36) per diluted common share resulting from a COVID-19 reserve build and the sale of $497 million of energy loans. The second quarter of 2021 included $42.2 million, or $0.37 per share after-tax, of net nonoperating items. The items include the previously announced branch closures (20), subordinated debt redemption and Voluntary Early Retirement Program (VERP), plus the cost associated with an additional 18 branch closures and a 200-position reduction in force. These costs were partially offset by a gain on the sale of Mastercard class B common stock (Mastercard stock). The first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 did not include any nonoperating items.

Net income of $88.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, down $18.5 million, or $0.21 per share

Results include $42.2 million, or $0.37 per share after tax, of net nonoperating items

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) totaled $137.2 million, up $5.7 million, or 4%, linked-quarter

Negative provision for credit losses of $17.2 million resulted from a $27.7 million reserve release and $10.5 million in net charge-offs

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) remained strong at 2.03%

Nonperforming loans declined 24% and criticized commercial loans declined 5%

Net interest margin (NIM) compressed 13 basis points (bps) to 2.96%, mainly from the impact of excess liquidity driven by PPP forgiveness and deposit growth

TCE ratio 7.70%, up 44 bps

Loans declined $516.3 million linked-quarter; net PPP forgiveness of $928.1 million partially offset by core loan growth of $411.8 million

Deposits increased $62.6 million linked-quarter, mainly from continued pandemic-related PPP and stimulus deposit funding

“I am very pleased to report a continuation of improving performance as solid second quarter operating results either met or exceeded expectations for the quarter,” said John M. Hairston, President and CEO. “Growth in core loans (excluding PPP) exceeded expectations as our bankers and support teams worked diligently to close business, with our full workforce returning to the office. Elevated levels of excess liquidity continue to compress our margin, however, net interest income remained flat given our ongoing efforts to minimize the impact of today’s rate environment. As our markets have re-opened, economic activity has picked up as evidenced by the growth in fee income. Further, we completed most of our expense and efficiency initiatives during the quarter, leading to a linked-quarter increase in pre-provision, net revenue (PPNR) of $6 million, or 4%. We reported another modest reserve release and negative provision for credit losses as our credit metrics improved once again this quarter. Our capital remains solid, and with materially all expense initiatives announced, and one-time expenses accounted for, we are looking toward the future with a relentless focus and determination designed to improve performance and value.”

Loans

Loans totaled $21.1 billion at June 30, 2021, down $516.3 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. During the quarter, $1.033 billion in PPP loans were forgiven and $104.9 million in new PPP loans were originated under the extended CARES Act program. Core loans increased $411.8 million related to loan production in the eastern and western regions within our geographic footprint, growth in equipment finance and healthcare, fewer than expected payoffs, and a stabilization of line utilization rates. Indirect and energy loans continue to runoff, with no new production planned, and residential mortgage payoffs continued in low rate environment.

Average loans totaled $21.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021, down $356.5 million, or 2%, linked-quarter.

Management expects core loans to be up $200 to $300 million in the third quarter of 2021, and to double to $400 to $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as opportunities for growth are anticipated to improve.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $29.3 billion, up $62.6 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2021. Excess liquidity related to stimulus and other pandemic-related client funds contributed to the second quarter of 2021’s level of deposits.

DDAs totaled $13.4 billion at June 30, 2021, up $231.5 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2021 and comprised 46% of total period-end deposits at June 30, 2021. Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $11.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, up $108.3 million, or 1%, linked-quarter. Compared to March 31, 2021, time deposits of $1.4 billion were down $285.5 million, or 17%. Interest-bearing public fund deposits, remained relatively flat linked-quarter at $3.2 billion.

Average deposits for the second quarter of 2021 were $29.2 billion, up $1.1 billion, or 4%, linked-quarter.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $429.2 million at June 30, 2021, down $27.7 million from March 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $17.2 million, compared to a negative provision of $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 0.20% of average total loans on an annualized basis, down from $18.3 million, or 0.34% of average total loans in the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of ACL to period-end loans was 2.03% (2.17% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2021, compared to 2.11% (2.35% excluding PPP loans) at March 31, 2021.

The company’s overall asset quality metrics continued to improve with commercial criticized and total nonperforming loans down 5% and 24%, respectively, linked-quarter. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $97.6 million at June 30, 2021, down $26.6 million, or 21%, from March 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, total nonperforming loans decreased $27.4 million, or 24%, while ORE and foreclosed assets were virtually flat linked-quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 0.46% at June 30, 2021, down 11 bps from March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the second quarter of 2021 was $237.5 million, virtually unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 2.96% in the second quarter of 2021, a decline of 13 bps linked-quarter. Factors driving NIM compression include a change in earning asset mix and yield (-11 bps), a change in net interest recoveries on nonaccrual loans (-3 bps), and lower purchase accounting accretion (-3 bps), partially offset by the net impact of lower deposit costs (+4 bps).

Average earning assets were $32.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.2 billion, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2021.

Management expects continued NIM compression in the third quarter of 2021, however, net interest income should remain relatively stable.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $94.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $7.2 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2021. Improvement was noted in many fee categories as local economic activity continues to rebound and consumer spending increases. Nonoperating income of $2.8 million related to the sale of Mastercard stock is included in total noninterest income. Adjusting for this item, noninterest income totaled $91.5 million, up $4.4 million, or 5%, linked-quarter.

Service charges on deposits were up $0.2 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2021, related to the impact of increased activity, while bankcard and ATM fees were up $2.4 million, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to an additional day in the second quarter and improving economic activity.

Investment and annuity income and insurance fees were down $0.1 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. Trust fees were up $1.3 million, or 9% linked-quarter, primarily from annual tax preparation fees and increased activity.

Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $0.8 million, or 7%, linked-quarter, mainly from the impact of a diversification in delivery methods.

Other noninterest income totaled $18.2 million, up $2.6 million, or 16%, from the first quarter of 2021. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to the gain on the sale of Mastercard stock, noted above.

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense totaled $236.8 million, up $43.7 million, or 23% linked-quarter. As noted last quarter, our focus on expense control in light of the current environment was enhanced, with initiatives put in place to improve overall efficiency. These initiatives included closing financial centers, offering an early retirement package to a select group of employees and reducing headcount via attrition. Also included in nonoperating expenses are the impact of the planned October 2021 closure of an additional 18 financial centers and the elimination of 200 positions companywide (reduction in force). Excluding these items, operating expense was down $1.3 million, or 1%, linked-quarter.

Personnel expense totaled $142.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, up $23.0 million, or 19%, from the first quarter of 2021. This total includes $25.3 million in nonoperating items associated with expense initiatives noted above. Excluding the nonoperating items, personnel expense was down $2.3 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. mainly related to the savings associated with the voluntary early retirement program.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, down $0.3 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. Amortization of intangibles totaled $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $0.2 million, or 4%, linked-quarter.

Gains on sales of ORE and other foreclosed assets exceeded expenses by $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of virtually zero in the first quarter of 2021.

Other expense totaled $72.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, up $21.3 million, or 41%, linked-quarter. Included in the total was $19.6 million of nonoperating items, mostly related to the efficiency initiative expenses noted above.

The effective income tax rate for second quarter 2021 was 19%. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $3.6 billion, up $146 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2021. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 7.70%, up 44 bps from March 31, 2021, mainly the result of earnings and increased OCI, partially offset by dividends. The company remains well capitalized, with both bank and holding company capital levels in excess of required regulatory minimums. The company’s CET1 ratio is estimated to be 10.98% at June 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to review the results. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. A link to the release with additional financial tables, and a link to a slide presentation related to second quarter results are also posted as part of the webcast link. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 866-270-1533 or 412-317-0797.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through July 25, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, access code 10157723.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures to describe Hancock Whitney’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. The reconciliations of those measures to GAAP measures are provided either in the financial tables or in Appendix A thereto.

Consistent with the provisions of subpart 229.1400 of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation S-K, “Disclosures by Bank and Savings and Loan Registrants,” the company presents net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratios on a fully taxable equivalent (“TE”) basis. The TE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments using the statutory federal tax rate to increase tax-exempt interest income to a taxable equivalent basis. The company believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

The company presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures to assist the reader with a better understanding of the company’s performance period over period, as well as to provide investors with assistance in understanding the success management has experienced in executing its strategic initiatives. These non-GAAP measures may reference the concept “operating.” The company uses the term “operating” to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be nonoperating in nature. Items identified as nonoperating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in the company’s business.

Important Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements that we may make include statements regarding our expectations of our performance and financial condition, balance sheet and revenue growth, the provision for credit losses, loan growth expectations, management’s predictions about charge-offs for loans, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our operations, the adequacy of our enterprise risk management framework, the impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, success of revenue-generating initiatives, the effectiveness of derivative financial instruments and hedging activities to manage risks, projected tax rates, increased cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions or financial losses, the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting, the financial impact of regulatory requirements and tax reform legislation, the impact of the change in the referenced rate reform, deposit trends, credit quality trends, the impact of PPP loans and forgiveness on our results, changes in interest rates, inflation, net interest margin trends, future expense levels (including the impact of the Voluntary Employee Retirement Program), future profitability, improvements in expense to revenue (efficiency) ratio, purchase accounting impacts, accretion levels and expected returns.

Given the many unknowns and risks being heavily weighted to the downside, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. If efforts to contain and inoculate our population against COVID-19, and other variants thereof, are unsuccessful and restrictions on movement are imposed, the economic impact could continue to be substantial. The COVID-19 outbreak and its consequences, including responsive measures to manage it, have had and are likely to continue to have an adverse effect, possibly materially, on our business and financial performance by adversely affecting, possibly materially, the demand and profitability of our products and services, the valuation of assets and our ability to meet the needs of our customers.

In addition, any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “focus,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook,” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made in this release is subject to the safe harbor protections set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 234,643 $ 234,587 $ 237,866 $ 469,230 $ 469,054 Net interest income (TE) (a) 237,497 237,509 241,114 475,006 475,750 Provision for credit losses (17,229 ) (4,911 ) 306,898 (22,140 ) 553,691 Noninterest income 94,272 87,089 73,943 181,361 158,330 Noninterest expense 236,770 193,072 196,539 429,842 399,874 Income tax expense (benefit) 20,656 26,343 (74,556 ) 46,999 (98,076 ) Net income (loss) $ 88,718 $ 107,172 $ (117,072 ) $ 195,890 $ (228,105 ) For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Nonoperating item included in noninterest income: Gain on sale of Mastercard Class B common stock $ 2,800 $ — $ — $ 2,800 $ — Nonoperating items included in noninterest expense: Efficiency initiatives 40,812 — — 40,812 — Loss on redemption of subordinated notes 4,165 — — 4,165 — Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale — — 160,101 — 160,101 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,148,530 $ 21,664,859 $ 22,628,377 $ 21,148,530 $ 22,628,377 Securities 8,633,133 8,005,990 6,381,803 8,633,133 6,381,803 Earning assets 32,075,450 32,134,637 30,134,790 32,075,450 30,134,790 Total assets 35,098,709 35,072,643 33,215,400 35,098,709 33,215,400 Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,406,385 13,174,911 11,759,085 13,406,385 11,759,085 Total deposits 29,273,107 29,210,520 27,322,268 29,273,107 27,322,268 Common stockholders' equity 3,562,901 3,416,903 3,316,157 3,562,901 3,316,157 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,388,814 $ 21,745,298 $ 22,957,032 $ 21,566,071 $ 22,095,524 Securities (b) 8,194,812 7,468,541 6,129,616 7,833,682 6,139,524 Earning assets 32,195,515 31,015,637 30,013,829 31,608,834 28,822,240 Total assets 35,165,684 34,078,200 33,136,706 34,624,947 31,900,154 Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,237,796 12,374,235 10,989,921 12,808,401 9,876,640 Total deposits 29,228,809 28,138,763 26,702,622 28,686,797 25,514,932 Common stockholders' equity 3,488,592 3,441,466 3,465,617 3,465,159 3,487,672 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ (1.36 ) $ 2.20 $ (2.64 ) Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.54 0.54 Book value per share (period-end) 41.03 39.38 38.41 41.03 38.41 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 30.27 28.57 27.38 30.27 27.38 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,990 86,805 86,301 86,932 86,744 Period-end number of shares 86,847 86,777 86,342 86,847 86,342 Market data High sales price $ 50.69 $ 47.37 $ 28.50 $ 50.69 $ 44.24 Low sales price 40.25 32.52 14.88 32.52 14.32 Period-end closing price 44.44 42.01 21.20 44.44 21.20 Trading volume 25,570 28,963 48,174 54,533 98,564 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.28 % (1.42 )% 1.14 % (1.44 )% Return on average common equity 10.20 % 12.63 % (13.59 )% 11.40 % (13.15 )% Return on average tangible common equity 13.94 % 17.38 % (18.75 )% 15.63 % (18.13 )% Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.70 % 7.26 % 7.33 % 7.70 % 7.33 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.96 % 3.09 % 3.23 % 3.02 % 3.31 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) 28.41 % 26.83 % 23.47 % 27.63 % 24.97 % Efficiency ratio (d) 57.01 % 58.12 % 60.74 % 57.56 % 61.41 % Average loan/deposit ratio 73.18 % 77.28 % 85.97 % 75.18 % 86.60 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.89 % 1.96 % 1.96 % 1.89 % 1.96 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of period-end loans (e) 2.03 % 2.11 % 2.12 % 2.03 % 2.12 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.34 % 5.30 % 0.27 % 3.15 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 415.00 % 354.09 % 222.37 % 415.00 % 222.37 % FTE headcount 3,626 3,926 4,196 3,626 4,196

(a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items. (e) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan and lease losses and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 234,643 $ 234,587 $ 238,286 $ 235,183 $ 237,866 Net interest income (TE) (a) 237,497 237,509 241,401 238,372 241,114 Provision for credit losses (17,229 ) (4,911 ) 24,214 24,999 306,898 Noninterest income 94,272 87,089 82,350 83,748 73,943 Noninterest expense 236,770 193,072 193,144 195,774 196,539 Income tax expense (benefit) 20,656 26,343 (297 ) 18,802 (74,556 ) Net income (loss) $ 88,718 $ 107,172 $ 103,575 $ 79,356 $ (117,072 ) For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Nonoperating item included in noninterest income: Gain on sale of Mastercard Class B common stock $ 2,800 $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonoperating items included in noninterest expense: Efficiency initiatives 40,812 — — — — Loss on redemption of subordinated notes 4,165 — — — — Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale — — — — 160,101 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,148,530 $ 21,664,859 $ 21,789,931 $ 22,240,204 $ 22,628,377 Securities 8,633,133 8,005,990 7,356,497 7,056,276 6,381,803 Earning assets 32,075,450 32,134,637 30,616,277 30,179,103 30,134,790 Total assets 35,098,709 35,072,643 33,638,602 33,193,324 33,215,400 Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,406,385 13,174,911 12,199,750 11,881,548 11,759,085 Total deposits 29,273,107 29,210,520 27,697,877 27,030,659 27,322,268 Common stockholders' equity 3,562,901 3,416,903 3,439,025 3,375,644 3,316,157 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,388,814 $ 21,745,298 $ 22,065,672 $ 22,407,825 $ 22,957,032 Securities (b) 8,194,812 7,468,541 6,921,099 6,389,214 6,129,616 Earning assets 32,195,515 31,015,637 29,875,531 29,412,261 30,013,829 Total assets 35,165,684 34,078,200 33,067,462 32,685,430 33,136,706 Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,237,796 12,374,235 11,759,755 11,585,617 10,989,921 Total deposits 29,228,809 28,138,763 27,040,447 26,763,795 26,702,622 Common stockholders' equity 3,488,592 3,441,466 3,406,646 3,351,593 3,465,617 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.21 $ 1.17 $ 0.90 $ (1.36 ) Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Book value per share (period-end) 41.03 39.38 39.65 39.07 38.41 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 30.27 28.57 28.79 28.11 27.38 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,990 86,805 86,657 86,400 86,301 Period-end number of shares 86,847 86,777 86,728 86,400 86,342 Market data High sales price $ 50.69 $ 47.37 $ 34.89 $ 22.23 $ 28.50 Low sales price 40.25 32.52 18.59 17.42 14.88 Period-end closing price 44.44 42.01 34.02 18.81 21.20 Trading volume 25,570 28,963 27,564 32,139 48,174 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 0.97 % (1.42 )% Return on average common equity 10.20 % 12.63 % 12.10 % 9.42 % (13.59 )% Return on average tangible common equity 13.94 % 17.38 % 16.74 % 13.14 % (18.75 )% Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.70 % 7.26 % 7.64 % 7.53 % 7.33 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.96 % 3.09 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.23 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue (TE) 28.41 % 26.83 % 25.44 % 26.00 % 23.47 % Efficiency ratio (d) 57.01 % 58.12 % 58.23 % 59.29 % 60.74 % Average loan/deposit ratio 73.18 % 77.28 % 81.60 % 83.72 % 85.97 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.89 % 1.96 % 2.07 % 2.02 % 1.96 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans (e) 2.03 % 2.11 % 2.20 % 2.16 % 2.12 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.43 % 5.30 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 415.00 % 354.09 % 305.20 % 234.89 % 222.37 % FTE headcount 3,626 3,926 3,986 4,058 4,196

(a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items. (e) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan and lease losses and the reserve for unfunded lending commitments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006084/en/