Interactive Brokers Group Announces 2Q2021 Results

Net revenues were $754 million and income before income taxes was $541 million for this quarter, compared to net revenues of $539 million and income before income taxes of $222 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net revenues were $650 million and adjusted income before income taxes was $437 million for this quarter, compared to adjusted net revenues of $523 million and adjusted income before income taxes of $310 million for the same period in 2020.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, reported diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.40 for the same period in 2020, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for this quarter compared to $0.57 for the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Commission revenue increased $31 million, or 11%, from the year-ago quarter on higher customer stock and options trading volumes within an active trading environment.

Net interest income increased $78 million, or 40%, from the year-ago quarter on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity.

Other income increased $91 million from the year-ago quarter. This increase was mainly comprised of (1) $99 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), which increased to a $113 million mark-to-market gain this quarter from a $14 million mark-to-market gain in the same period in 2020; and (2) $13 million related to our U.S. government securities portfolio, which lost $0.2 million this quarter compared to a $13 million loss in the same period in 2020; partially offset by (3) $25 million related to our currency diversification strategy, which lost $9 million this quarter compared to a gain of $16 million in the same period in 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased $97 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the non-recurrence of $103 million in expenses incurred to compensate certain affected customers in connection with their losses on West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil contracts in April 2020, as previously disclosed.

72% pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 41% in the year-ago quarter. 67% adjusted pretax profit margin for this quarter, up from 59% in the year-ago quarter.

Total equity of $9.9 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on September 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

Business Highlights

Customer accounts increased 61% from the year-ago quarter to 1.41 million.

Customer equity grew 79% from the year-ago quarter to $363.5 billion.

Total DARTs 2 increased 32% from the year-ago quarter to 2.30 million.

increased 32% from the year-ago quarter to 2.30 million. Cleared DARTs increased 34% from the year-ago quarter to 2.08 million.

Customer credits increased 16% from the year-ago quarter to $82.1 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 96% from the year-ago quarter to $48.8 billion.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization recognized the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus as a pandemic. The pandemic has affected all countries in which we operate. The response of governments and societies to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes temporary closures of certain businesses; social distancing; travel restrictions, “shelter in place” and other governmental regulations; and reduced consumer spending due to job losses, has significantly impacted market volatility and general economic conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has precipitated unprecedented market conditions with equally unprecedented social and community challenges. Amid these challenges:

The Company is committed to ensuring the highest levels of service to its customers so they can effectively manage their assets, portfolios and risks. The Company’s technical infrastructure has withstood the challenges presented by the extraordinary volatility and increased market volume.

The Company can run its business from alternate office locations and/or remotely if a Company office must temporarily close due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial results, which may have lasting effects as more investors are brought into the financial markets, can be summarized as follows: (1) higher commission revenue due to increased trading activity and a higher rate of customer accounts opened throughout 2020 and into 2021; and (2) generally lower net interest margin resulting from lower benchmark interest rates. Reduced net interest income on customer cash balances was more than offset in the current quarter by strong growth in margin loan balances and a good performance in securities lending.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s future financial results remains uncertain and currently cannot be quantified, as it depends on numerous evolving factors that currently cannot be accurately predicted, including, but not limited to the duration and spread of the pandemic; its impact on our customers, employees and vendors; governmental actions in response to the pandemic; and the overall impact of the pandemic in the economy and society; among other factors. Any of these events could have a materially adverse effect on the Company’s financial results.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $12 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 0.17%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $9 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $21 million).

_______________________

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 10.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA

TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2018 328,099 21,880 18,663 368,642 1,478 2019 302,289 (8%) 26,346 20% 17,136 (8%) 345,771 (6%) 1,380 2020 620,405 105% 56,834 116% 27,039 58% 704,278 104% 2,795 2Q2020 153,212 13,752 7,252 174,216 2,765 2Q2021 196,659 28% 16,130 17% 7,975 10% 220,764 27% 3,504 1Q2021 273,985 24,079 8,418 306,482 5,024 2Q2021 196,659 (28%) 16,130 (33%) 7,975 (5%) 220,764 (28%) 3,504

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 408,406 151,762 210,257,186 2019 390,739 (4%) 128,770 (15%) 176,752,967 (16%) 2020 624,035 60% 167,078 30% 338,513,068 92% 2Q2020 151,665 43,393 67,637,445 2Q2021 196,715 30% 35,061 (19%) 172,099,915 154% 1Q2021 231,797 40,868 308,934,824 2Q2021 196,715 (15%) 35,061 (14%) 172,099,915 (44%) ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 358,852 148,485 198,909,375 2019 349,287 (3%) 126,363 (15%) 167,826,490 (16%) 2020 584,195 67% 164,555 30% 331,263,604 97% 2Q2020 140,787 42,582 65,818,295 2Q2021 189,073 34% 34,635 (19%) 171,417,373 160% 1Q2021 221,898 40,361 306,165,385 2Q2021 189,073 (15%) 34,635 (14%) 171,417,373 (44%) CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 313,795 146,806 194,012,882 2019 302,068 (4%) 125,225 (15%) 163,030,500 (16%) 2020 518,965 72% 163,101 30% 320,376,365 97% 2Q2020 124,010 42,259 62,937,898 2Q2021 170,902 38% 34,355 (19%) 168,601,027 168% 1Q2021 202,583 40,019 301,675,030 2Q2021 170,902 (16%) 34,355 (14%) 168,601,027 (44%) 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED

PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2018 49,554 3,277 11,347,811 2019 41,452 (16%) 2,407 (27%) 8,926,477 (21%) 2020 39,840 (4%) 2,523 5% 7,249,464 (19%) 2Q2020 10,878 811 1,819,150 2Q2021 7,642 (30%) 426 (47%) 682,542 (62%) 1Q2021 9,899 507 2,769,439 2Q2021 7,642 (23%) 426 (16%) 682,542 (75%) 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 2Q2021 2Q2020 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,414 876 61% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 363.5 $ 203.2 79% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,082 1,558 34% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,304 1,746 32% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.38 $ 2.81 (15%) Cleared Avg. DART per Account (Annualized) 382 480 (20%) Consecutive Quarters 2Q2021 1Q2021 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 1,414 1,325 7% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 363.5 $ 330.6 10% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 2,082 2,964 (30%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,304 3,308 (30%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 2.38 $ 2.31 3% Cleared Avg. DART per Account (Annualized) 382 622 (39%) 1 Excludes non-customers. 2 Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 39,671 $ 45,463 $ 43,199 $ 38,978 Customer margin loans 44,234 22,751 42,099 25,614 Securities borrowed 2,833 4,911 3,971 4,420 Other interest-earning assets 7,411 5,157 6,414 5,501 FDIC sweeps1 2,749 2,990 2,783 2,745 $ 96,898 $ 81,272 $ 98,466 $ 77,258 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 77,676 $ 66,673 $ 77,782 $ 62,564 Securities loaned 11,068 4,972 11,093 4,852 Other interest-bearing liabilities 296 43 217 375 $ 89,040 $ 71,688 $ 89,092 $ 67,791 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ (2 ) $ 39 $ - $ 145 Customer margin loans2 128 65 245 204 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 136 80 311 142 Customer credit balances, net2 8 6 17 (63 ) Other net interest income1/3 7 11 16 37 Net interest income3 $ 277 $ 201 $ 589 $ 465 Net interest margin ("NIM") 1.15 % 0.99 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities -0.02 % 0.34 % 0.00 % 0.75 % Customer margin loans 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.60 % Customer credit balances -0.04 % -0.04 % -0.04 % 0.20 %

___________________________________________________ 1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $4 million, $4 million, $12 million, and $8 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, $0 million, $1 million, -$1 million, and $5 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 307 $ 276 $ 719 $ 545 Other fees and services 55 40 111 78 Other income (loss) 118 27 238 (4 ) Total non-interest income 480 343 1,068 619 Interest income 307 244 697 613 Interest expense (33 ) (48 ) (118 ) (161 ) Total net interest income 274 196 579 452 Total net revenues 754 539 1,647 1,071 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 54 76 122 153 Employee compensation and benefits 96 82 193 162 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 19 17 39 34 Communications 8 7 16 13 General and administrative 35 132 94 169 Customer bad debt 1 3 3 10 Total non-interest expenses 213 317 467 541 Income before income taxes 541 222 1,180 530 Income tax expense 35 15 88 33 Net income 506 207 1,092 497 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 414 175 893 419 Net income available for common stockholders $ 92 $ 32 $ 199 $ 78 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.41 $ 2.19 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.40 $ 2.17 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 91,365,234 77,357,609 91,078,868 77,054,388 Diluted 92,199,169 78,031,462 91,984,246 77,799,963

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 92 $ 32 $ 199 $ 78 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 5 4 (12 ) (3 ) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5 4 (12 ) (3 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 97 $ 36 $ 187 $ 75 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.46 $ 2.06 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.46 $ 2.04 $ 0.96 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 91,365,234 77,357,609 91,078,868 77,054,388 Diluted 92,199,169 78,031,462 91,984,246 77,799,963 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 414 $ 175 $ 893 $ 419 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 16 18 (43 ) (13 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 430 $ 193 $ 850 $ 406

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,218 $ 4,292 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 22,099 15,903 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 15,635 27,821 Securities borrowed 3,630 4,956 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 4,166 792 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 726 630 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 49,954 39,333 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 3,983 1,254 Other assets 920 698 Total assets $ 104,331 $ 95,679 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 425 $ 118 Securities loaned 11,580 9,838 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 191 153 Other payables: Customers 81,452 75,882 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 207 182 Other payables 548 503 82,207 76,567 Total liabilities 94,403 86,676 Equity Stockholders' equity 2,150 1,951 Noncontrolling interests 7,778 7,052 Total equity 9,928 9,003 Total liabilities and equity $ 104,331 $ 95,679

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 92,091,373 22.0% 90,780,444 21.8% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 325,960,034 78.0% 325,960,034 78.2% Total IBG LLC membership interests 418,051,407 100.0% 416,740,478 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 754 $ 539 $ 1,647 $ 1,071 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 9 (16 ) 11 33 Mark-to-market on investments2 (113 ) - (212 ) - Total non-GAAP adjustments (104 ) (16 ) (201 ) 33 Adjusted net revenues $ 650 $ 523 $ 1,446 $ 1,104 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 541 $ 222 $ 1,180 $ 530 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 9 (16 ) 11 33 Mark-to-market on investments2 (113 ) - (212 ) - Customer compensation expense3 - 103 - 103 Bad debt expense4 - 1 - 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments (104 ) 88 (201 ) 137 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 437 $ 310 $ 979 $ 667 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 67 % 59 % 68 % 60 %

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 92 $ 32 $ 199 $ 78 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 2 (3 ) 2 6 Mark-to-market on investments2 (25 ) (0 ) (46 ) 0 Customer compensation expense3 - 19 - 19 Bad debt expense4 - 0 - 0 Income tax effect of above adjustments5 6 (4 ) 10 (5 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (17 ) 12 (34 ) 20 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 75 $ 44 $ 165 $ 98 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 1.00 $ 0.40 $ 2.17 $ 1.00 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.02 (0.04 ) 0.03 0.08 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.27 ) (0.00 ) (0.50 ) 0.00 Customer compensation expense3 0.00 0.25 0.00 0.24 Bad debt expense4 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Income tax effect of above adjustments5 0.06 (0.05 ) 0.11 (0.07 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.19 ) 0.16 (0.37 ) 0.26 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.57 $ 1.80 $ 1.26 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 92,199,169 78,031,462 91,984,246 77,799,963 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, customer compensation expenses 3 and unusual bad debt expense 4 .

and unusual bad debt expense . We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, the mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments, customer compensation expenses and unusual bad debt expense.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our GLOBAL currency diversification strategy, our mark-to-market on investments, customer compensation expenses and unusual bad debt expense are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 Customer compensation expenses were incurred to compensate certain affected customers in connection with their losses on West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil contracts in April 20, 2020, as previously disclosed.

4 Unusual bad debt expense includes material losses on margin loans resulting from unusual events that occur in the marketplace. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, unusual bad debt expense reflects losses incurred by customers in excess of the equity in their accounts, related to the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil event, as previously disclosed.

5 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

