Lattice Semiconductor Recognized for “Leading the Next Wave of FPGA Innovation”

“It’s an honor to be named a top micro electronics solution provider, and I thank the Lattice team for all the hard work and innovation that made it possible,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We have our strongest product portfolio ever, with hardware and software solutions that drive innovation across many of the industry’s fastest growing applications.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company was named to Semiconductor Review magazine’s Top 10 Micro Electronics Solutions Companies list . Lattice was selected for having “fundamentally shifted the FPGA landscape and made these small, adaptable chips an increasingly essential part of system design for the most important applications over the next decade and beyond.”

Companies chosen for the Top Ten Micro Electronics Solution Companies list were selected by a panel of CEOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, analysts, and the Semiconductor Review editorial board. In choosing which companies would make the list, the panel considered product offerings, core competencies, press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other factors.

For more information about Lattice Semiconductor and its class-leading low power FPGA products and award-winning solution stacks, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com/.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006178/en/