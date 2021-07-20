Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and recent corporate and portfolio activity.



A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 614-0636 (U.S. and Canada) or (409) 231-2053 (international) using conference ID number 1485623.