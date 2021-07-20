Celyad Oncology Presents Updates on Allogeneic CAR T Clinical Candidates and shRNA-based Preclinical Concepts at Research & Development Day

Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial evaluating CYAD-211 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) showed dose dependent engraftment up to dose level three (300×10 6 cells per infusion) with no Graft-versus-Host disease reported to date

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (Celyad Oncology or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, highlighted a new preclinical allogeneic armored CAR T candidate developed from its shRNA platform and data updates to the shRNA-based allogeneic candidate CYAD-211 for r/r MM and allogeneic candidate CYAD-101 for mCRC today during a research and development day hosted by the Company’s management team.

“We are ushering in a new era of allogeneic CAR T candidates using novel technological advances, including our proprietary shRNA platform for allogeneic CAR T production and now the addition of our 'armored' CAR capabilities with co-expression of the cytokine IL-18," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. “We believe the advances we’re making may address many of the current modality limitations and have the potential to provide real-world benefits for patients, including more accessible CAR T cell treatment options, if approved. This continued technological innovation, which is currently being validated in ongoing clinical studies, establishes Celyad Oncology as a leader in this adoptive cell therapy space."

CYAD-211 – Allogeneic shRNA-based, anti-BCMA CAR T for r/r MM