SI-BONE To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, August 2, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 470-1968 for domestic callers or (409) 217-8248 for international callers, using conference ID: 4296117. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy.  In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain.  Since then, more than 2,300 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 55,000 SI joint fusion procedures.  A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT’s and over 95 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.  SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related aspects of the human anatomy.  For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.   

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2021 SI-BONE, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@SI-BONE.com 

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com 





