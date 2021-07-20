PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will webcast a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.