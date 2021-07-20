checkAd

Erasca Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 21,562,500 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,812,500 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Erasca, were $345.0 million. Erasca’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ERAS.”

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 15, 2021. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 





