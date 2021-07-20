Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

“Our Company’s strong performance continued during the second quarter and we were excited to declare and pay a $0.50 special dividend during the quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Our business model has allowed us to maximize the opportunity presented by the current market, return capital to our shareholders and continue to enhance our book value.”

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $17.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $20.9 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income per diluted share was $1.64 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.08 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $17.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $20.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Consolidated return on average assets was 3.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 3.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Consolidated return on average equity was 16.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 22.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $0.70 per common share, which included a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.50 per share.

We repurchased approximately 59,000 shares at a cost of $1.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which represents a 106.4% increase compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $14.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which represents a 6.0% increase compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.32 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which represents a decrease of $101.6 million, or 7.2%, compared to $1.42 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Average loans held for investment decreased $27.7 million compared to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as residential real estate loans continue to prepay at an accelerated rate.

Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was a result of lower average rates on deposits, as certificate of deposits repriced at lower rates. Net interest margin decreased two basis points compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by a decrease in PPP loan fees as the first round loan payoffs decreased.

The segment had a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a $4.3 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $378,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as one significant loan recovery payment was made in the quarter, compared to net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to decreases on service charges on loans from fees earned on swaps.

Noninterest expense decreased $397,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense decreased $32,000 primarily due to a decrease in variable compensation offset by increases in health insurance and employee stock ownership plan expenses. Data processing expense decreased $212,000 due to the implementation of a new digital banking platform in 2020. Other noninterest expense decreased $71,000 as certain loan-related expenses decreased offset by a decrease of credits received for FDIC premiums in 2020 but not in 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 44.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 45.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.23 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $103.4 million, or 9.2%, compared to $1.13 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Average deposits increased $24.8 million, or 8.2% annualized compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.20% at June 30, 2021, 0.20% at March 31, 2021, and 0.28% at June 30, 2020.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.53% at June 30, 2021, 0.52% at March 31, 2021, and 0.45% at June 30, 2020.

PPP loans totaled $16.9 million as of June 30, 2021. The average balance for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $19.5 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, PPP loan interest income recognized was approximately $49,000 and the amortization of fee income was approximately $286,000. Net interest margin, excluding the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.74%. Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.78%.

The Company held approximately $3.5 million in loans, representing 0.3% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $3.5 million in loans, $559,000 qualify as modifications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The remaining $2.9 million is composed of three loan relationships that are classified as troubled debt restructurings.



Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $23.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Loan originations decreased $77.5 million, or 6.8%, to $1.07 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.14 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 75.4% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 55.5% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $13.7 million, or 21.3%, to $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $64.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $3.0 million, or 9.2%, to $29.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $32.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.

Professional fees decreased $489,000 to $361,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $850,000 of expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease related to a decrease in litigation costs compared to the prior year, as the Herrington settlement was resolved in 2020.

Other noninterest expense decreased $561,000 to $2.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease related to a decrease in the provision for losses on loans sold to the secondary market that results from both early payoff and early default provisions with investors. The decreased provision is driven by both an decrease in the number and volume of loans sold, as well as actual default activity resulting from COVID-19 pandemic was lower than expected.



Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The CARES Act, signed into law at the end of March 2020, allowed for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the 60th day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to the CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 was signed into law. Among other provisions, this Act extended the temporary delay on the adoption of CECL until January 1, 2022. We have elected to continue to delay adoption of CECL. As a result, our financial statements for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months

Ended June 30, For The Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 16,480 $ 18,493 $ 33,083 $ 36,180 Mortgage-related securities 486 670 977 1,372 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 858 698 1,733 1,761 Total interest income 17,824 19,861 35,793 39,313 Interest expense: Deposits 1,078 3,947 2,595 8,265 Borrowings 2,469 2,665 4,969 5,273 Total interest expense 3,547 6,612 7,564 13,538 Net interest income 14,277 13,249 28,229 25,775 Provision (credit) for loan losses (750 ) 4,500 (1,820 ) 5,285 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,027 8,749 30,049 20,490 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 657 2,231 1,347 2,712 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 684 520 985 873 Mortgage banking income 49,649 63,774 104,040 94,180 Other 1,054 379 1,871 603 Total noninterest income 52,044 66,904 108,243 98,368 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 33,926 36,889 68,049 61,290 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,293 2,534 4,858 5,275 Advertising 911 864 1,735 1,764 Data processing 914 1,095 1,885 2,101 Communications 326 317 657 655 Professional fees 569 1,077 254 2,909 Real estate owned - 33 (12 ) 44 Loan processing expense 1,200 1,208 2,535 2,284 Other 3,158 3,672 6,336 6,575 Total noninterest expenses 43,297 47,689 86,297 82,897 Income before income taxes 23,774 27,964 51,995 35,961 Income tax expense 5,880 7,016 12,757 8,944 Net income $ 17,894 $ 20,948 $ 39,238 $ 27,017 Income per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.86 $ 1.65 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.85 $ 1.64 $ 1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,848 24,464 23,792 24,934 Diluted 24,029 24,513 23,996 25,071





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 197,981 $ 56,190 Federal funds sold 11,531 18,847 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,227 19,730 Cash and cash equivalents 228,739 94,767 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 172,224 159,619 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 352,627 402,003 Loans receivable 1,296,441 1,375,137 Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,410 18,823 Loans receivable, net 1,279,031 1,356,314 Office properties and equipment, net 23,186 23,722 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 26,538 26,720 Cash surrender value of life insurance 64,738 63,573 Real estate owned, net 150 322 Prepaid expenses and other assets 54,720 57,547 Total assets $ 2,201,953 $ 2,184,587 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 208,523 $ 188,225 Money market and savings deposits 351,394 295,317 Time deposits 671,143 701,328 Total deposits 1,231,060 1,184,870 Borrowings 475,000 508,074 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,657 3,522 Other liabilities 46,498 75,003 Total liabilities 1,770,215 1,771,469 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 252 251 Additional paid-in capital 182,346 180,684 Retained earnings 263,048 245,287 Unearned ESOP shares (14,837 ) (15,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 929 2,326 Total shareholders' equity 431,738 413,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,201,953 $ 2,184,587 Share Information Shares outstanding 25,213 25,088 Book value per share $ 17.12 $ 16.47 Closing market price $ 19.66 $ 18.82 Price to book ratio 114.84 % 114.27 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,277 $ 13,952 $ 14,316 $ 13,409 $ 13,249 Provision (credit) for loan losses (750 ) (1,070 ) 30 1,025 4,500 Total noninterest income 52,044 56,199 69,886 75,763 66,904 Total noninterest expense 43,297 43,000 47,163 53,001 47,689 Income before income taxes 23,774 28,221 37,009 35,146 27,964 Income tax expense 5,880 6,877 9,174 8,853 7,016 Net income $ 17,894 $ 21,344 $ 27,835 $ 26,293 $ 20,948 Income per share basic $ 0.75 $ 0.90 $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.86 Income per share diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.89 $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.85 Dividends declared per share $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 0.50 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 3.25 % 3.99 % 4.96 % 4.78 % 3.87 % Return on average equity - QTD 16.49 % 20.49 % 27.11 % 26.30 % 22.39 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.78 % 2.80 % 2.73 % 2.63 % 2.62 % Return on average assets - YTD 3.62 % 3.99 % 3.77 % 3.35 % 2.59 % Return on average equity - YTD 18.49 % 20.49 % 20.18 % 18.02 % 14.03 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.67 % 2.64 % 2.65 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.57 % 0.39 % 0.45 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.24 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,655,078 $ 1,657,260 $ 1,775,455 $ 1,766,715 $ 1,759,970 Mortgage related securities 100,056 90,457 91,199 96,529 105,727 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 308,105 273,929 217,356 166,160 164,306 Total interest-earning assets 2,063,239 2,021,646 2,084,010 2,029,404 2,030,003 Noninterest-earning assets 143,375 147,781 147,573 160,526 147,342 Total assets $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 63,610 $ 55,552 $ 53,771 $ 50,590 $ 45,289 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 350,270 314,418 304,467 282,349 252,500 Certificates of deposit 690,196 705,712 726,132 741,265 730,573 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,104,076 1,075,682 1,084,370 1,074,204 1,028,362 Borrowings 480,054 482,665 546,070 531,588 609,863 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,584,130 1,558,347 1,630,440 1,605,792 1,638,225 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 141,648 138,446 128,665 129,911 115,605 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,658 50,188 64,001 56,451 47,140 Total liabilities 1,771,436 1,746,981 1,823,106 1,792,154 1,800,970 Equity 435,178 422,446 408,477 397,776 376,375 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 3.99 % 4.06 % 4.08 % 4.10 % 4.23 % Mortgage related securities 1.95 % 2.20 % 2.30 % 2.42 % 2.55 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.12 % 1.30 % 1.59 % 1.75 % 1.71 % Total interest-earning assets 3.47 % 3.60 % 3.75 % 3.83 % 3.93 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.53 % 0.67 % 0.74 % Certificates of deposit 0.50 % 0.72 % 1.20 % 1.62 % 1.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.39 % 0.57 % 0.96 % 1.29 % 1.54 % Borrowings 2.06 % 2.10 % 1.97 % 1.98 % 1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.90 % 1.05 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.62 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,517 $ 14,247 $ 14,546 $ 13,461 $ 13,701 Provision for loan losses (750 ) (1,100 ) - 1,000 4,325 Total noninterest income 1,630 1,243 1,655 3,104 2,936 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,874 4,975 5,159 5,000 4,906 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 887 1,025 934 874 866 Advertising 260 209 244 252 297 Data processing 466 511 511 490 678 Communications 86 119 110 113 91 Professional fees 198 194 5 266 226 Real estate owned - (12 ) (63 ) 11 33 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 461 440 577 818 532 Total noninterest expense 7,232 7,461 7,477 7,824 7,629 Income before income taxes 9,665 9,129 8,724 7,741 4,683 Income tax expense 2,128 1,786 1,926 1,565 574 Net income $ 7,537 $ 7,343 $ 6,798 $ 6,176 $ 4,109 Efficiency ratio - QTD 44.79 % 48.17 % 46.15 % 47.23 % 45.86 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 46.44 % 48.17 % 48.71 % 49.59 % 50.86 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (251 ) $ (350 ) $ (223 ) $ (58 ) $ (511 ) Provision for loan losses - 30 30 25 175 Total noninterest income 50,556 55,035 68,500 73,143 64,218 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 29,170 29,262 33,347 34,559 32,139 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,406 1,540 1,545 1,595 1,668 Advertising 651 615 822 609 567 Data processing 443 454 402 426 413 Communications 240 212 225 226 226 Professional fees 361 (524 ) 441 4,465 850 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 1,200 1,335 1,026 1,336 1,208 Other 2,678 2,681 2,110 2,444 3,239 Total noninterest expense 36,149 35,575 39,918 45,660 40,310 Income before income taxes 14,156 19,080 28,329 27,400 23,222 Income tax expense 3,761 5,096 7,252 7,284 6,440 Net income $ 10,395 $ 13,984 $ 21,077 $ 20,116 $ 16,782 Efficiency ratio - QTD 71.86 % 65.05 % 58.46 % 62.48 % 63.27 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 68.32 % 65.05 % 65.20 % 67.95 % 72.70 % Loan originations $ 1,065,161 $ 1,115,091 $ 1,282,321 $ 1,296,725 $ 1,142,683 Purchase 75.4 % 56.1 % 59.2 % 64.1 % 55.5 % Refinance 24.6 % 43.9 % 40.8 % 35.9 % 44.5 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 4.81 % 4.86 % 5.40 % 5.44 % 5.45 % (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

